Nashville has some of the best restaurants in the nation. Yes, the BBQ is fantastic, but you will also find excellent Italian, French, Japanese, Mexican, Thai and Indian restaurants. In association with OpenTable, Nashville.com is proud to offer on-line reservations to the finest Nashville restaurants.

Black Rabbit, located in the historic Printer’s Alley in downtown Nashville, is a modern dining establishment that seamlessly blends the city’s rich history with contemporary culinary innovation. Opened in late 2017 by Nashville-based restaurateur and chef Trey Cioccia, Black Rabbit was designed to bring a fresh yet nostalgic dining experience to this iconic part of the city. Cioccia, who also owns the popular Southern-influenced restaurant The Farm House, envisioned Black Rabbit as a place where the past meets the present, offering a modern take on classic flavors in a space that pays homage to Nashville’s storied past.….MORE

218 3rd Avenue North, Nashville | (615) 942-9188

Lou Nashville is a distinguished dining destination that reflects the city’s evolving culinary landscape, blending Southern traditions with a modern, innovative approach. This restaurant distinguishes itself by offering a menu that’s both familiar and inventive, creating a unique dining experience that resonates with locals and visitors alike….MORE

1304 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 | (615) 499-4495

Shotgun Willie’s BBQ is not just a restaurant; it’s an establishment that celebrates the essence of Nashville’s vibrant music scene and its delectable culinary offerings. This spot is not just a nod to the famous Willie Nelson song; it’s a place where food, music, and culture converge to create an unforgettable Nashville experience….MORE

4000B Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN, 37216 | (615) 942-9188 – eat@sgwbbq.com

Yolan is an exquisite Italian restaurant, embodying the essence of Italian culinary tradition while presenting it with contemporary flair and elegance. Situated in a space that blends modern aesthetics with a warm, inviting atmosphere, Yolan offers its guests an immersive dining experience that goes beyond just food, engaging all the senses.….MORE

403 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201 | (615) 231-0405 – yolan@thejosephnashville.com

A beloved staple in Nashville’s culinary landscape, Puckett’s Restaurant offers a down-home dining experience that captures the essence of Southern hospitality and comfort food. Originally founded in the 1950s as a small grocery store in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, Puckett’s has grown into a celebrated restaurant with multiple locations, including its popular spot in the heart of downtown Nashville..….MORE

500 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219 | (615) 770-2772

Brian Lea and Leina Horii, a dynamic husband-and-wife duo, introduced Kisser, a tribute to the cozy and welcoming ambiance of a Japanese kissaten. This unique spot offers a comforting array of food and beverages, inviting locals to dine, drink, and relax.….MORE

747 Douglas Ave., Suite 105B, Nashville, TN 37207 | kissernashville@gmail.com

Chef Victor Albisu, a James Beard-nominated chef based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, opened Taco Bamba, Nashville’s first location. Like all Taco Bambas, Nashville’s menu and design were created exclusively for the neighborhood. From unique artwork celebrating the thirteenth iteration of the concept to the menu with nods to Nashville and the people who influence it, Albisu has written another album to feed his fans….MORE

4017 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 | (720) 687-2247