The Row Kitchen and Pub is a well-loved establishment in Nashville that pays homage to the city’s rich cultural and musical heritage. Located in the vibrant West End neighborhood near Music Row, The Row is steeped in the history and tradition of Nashville, serving as a gathering place that celebrates Southern cuisine, live music, and local storytelling.

The name “The Row” itself is a nod to this deep connection with the musical roots of Nashville, and the restaurant embraces this heritage by offering not just food, but a whole experience that reflects the spirit of Music City. From its inception, The Row aimed to create a space where locals and visitors could gather to enjoy hearty Southern comfort food, sip on Tennessee whiskey or craft cocktails, and listen to live music performed by local artists, creating a lively atmosphere that feels quintessentially Nashville. With a menu that pays homage to traditional Southern cooking while incorporating inventive touches, The Row provides a dining experience that is both familiar and fresh. Here are some standout dishes that showcase the best of what The Row has to offer:

Our Favorite Nashville.com Dishes

Deviled Eggs 5 Ways: A unique take on a Southern classic, the Deviled Eggs 5 Ways at The Row offers a variety of flavors in one plate. Each deviled egg is prepared with a different twist: pimento cheese, peppadew, hickory bacon, chow chow, and dill pickle. The pimento cheese egg is rich and creamy with a hint of spice, while the peppadew adds a sweet and tangy kick. The hickory bacon provides a smoky crunch, the chow chow brings a tangy Southern relish flavor, and the dill pickle offers a fresh, briny bite. This dish is perfect for sharing and provides a delightful start to any meal, showcasing the versatility of this beloved Southern appetizer.

Southern Cobb Salad: The Southern Cobb Salad is a hearty and satisfying option that brings together all the classic ingredients of a Cobb salad with a Southern twist. Featuring smoked turkey, crispy hickory bacon, creamy avocado, farm-fresh eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, and ripe tomatoes, this salad is a vibrant mix of textures and flavors. The addition of smoky, tender turkey and thick-cut bacon adds a depth of flavor, while the avocado and cheddar provide a rich creaminess. It’s a perfect choice for those seeking a lighter yet filling meal that still embodies the essence of Southern comfort food.

Hot Chicken and French Toast: A creative fusion of sweet and spicy, the Hot Chicken and French Toast is a must-try dish at The Row. This dish features Nashville’s famous hot chicken—crispy, juicy, and perfectly spiced—paired with fluffy French toast that has a delicate hint of sweetness. Topped with a fried egg and drizzled with maple syrup, the combination of flavors is both bold and balanced. The hot chicken brings the heat, while the French toast and syrup add a touch of sweetness, creating a harmonious blend of savory, sweet, and spicy that is perfect for brunch or any time of day.

Cowboy Bennie: The Cowboy Bennie is a hearty and flavorful twist on the classic Eggs Benedict. This dish starts with a base of crispy hashbrown casserole, topped with bacon, wilted spinach, crispy onions, poached farm eggs, and a generous drizzle of hollandaise sauce. The addition of BBQ sauce adds a smoky, tangy element that elevates the flavors to a new level. The combination of the creamy yolk from the poached eggs, the crispy textures of the onions and hashbrowns, and the rich, buttery hollandaise makes for a decadent and satisfying dish that is perfect for brunch enthusiasts.

Brisket Plate: For those who love smoked meats, the Brisket Plate at The Row is a delicious option. The tender, smoky brisket is served with a spicy habanero corn cake that adds a bit of heat and sweetness, perfectly complementing the rich flavor of the meat. Paired with a rich cold slaw, this dish is both hearty and flavorful, providing a true taste of Southern BBQ in every bite.

Meatloaf Entrée: The Meatloaf Entrée at The Row takes this comfort food classic to the next level. The meatloaf is seared on the grill, giving it a smoky, caramelized crust while keeping the inside tender and moist. It is topped with a tangy tomato gravy that adds a bright, savory flavor, and served with smashed potatoes and caramelized onions for a rich, comforting finish. This dish is a nostalgic favorite that brings the flavors of a home-cooked meal to the table.

Pork Shank: The Pork Shank at The Row is a showstopper that showcases the best of Southern cooking. The volcano-cut pork shank is slow-cooked to perfection, resulting in a tender, fall-off-the-bone texture that is bursting with flavor. It is served with smashed potatoes and braised vegetables, all drizzled with a savory pan jus sauce that ties everything together. This dish is a true Southern classic that provides a hearty and satisfying meal.

Peach Cobbler: Ending on a sweet note, the Cobbler at The Row is an indulgent dessert that is as delicious as it is comforting. Served in a rustic cast-iron skillet, this cobbler features warm, golden-brown crust filled with tender, juicy peaches. The buttery crust is caramelized to perfection, adding a delightful contrast of textures. Topped with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream that slowly melts over the warm cobbler and drizzled with rich caramel sauce, this dessert offers a perfect balance of hot and cold, sweet and buttery flavors that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

As Nashville continues to grow and attract people from all over the world, The Row remains a steadfast symbol of the city’s soul—where Southern comfort meets contemporary flair, and where every meal is a celebration of the rich history and vibrant culture of Music City. For both locals and visitors looking to experience an authentic taste of Nashville’s past and present, The Row Kitchen and Pub offers a welcoming spot to enjoy great food, great music, and the best of Southern hospitality.

110 Lyle Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

(629) 263-7418

Monday-Wednesday: 7am till 12 am

Thursday-Saturday: 7am till 1am

Sunday: 7am till 11pm

Instagram

Facebook

Tell us about your experience at The Row in the comments section below.