The Palm is an iconic American steakhouse that offers a luxurious dining experience with a blend of classic charm and modern sophistication. Known for its prime cuts of meat, fresh seafood, and a rich history that dates back to its original location in New York City in 1926, The Palm opened its Nashville location in 2000, bringing its rich heritage to the heart of Music City. Situated on 5th Avenue South, directly across from the Bridgestone Arena and within walking distance of Broadway and the Ryman Auditorium. The Palm quickly became a favored destination for both locals and visitors. Its prime location in downtown Nashville puts it at the center of the city’s vibrant entertainment and cultural scene, making it a perfect spot for a pre-show dinner, a business lunch, or a celebratory meal after exploring the sights and sounds of Nashville.

The Palm has become a staple for those looking to enjoy an upscale meal in Music City. The Nashville location carries on the tradition of excellent service, a welcoming atmosphere, and a menu that showcases the best of classic American cuisine. Here are some standout dishes that highlight the culinary excellence of The Palm menu.

Our Favorite Nashville.com Dishes

Thick Cut Steakhouse Bacon: A deliciously indulgent starter, the Thick Cut Steakhouse Bacon at The Palm is a must-try for those who appreciate bold flavors. This appetizer features a thick slab of tender, smoky bacon that is perfectly caramelized with a bourbon glaze, adding a sweet, rich depth to the savory meat. It’s served with a side of giardiniera—an Italian-style pickled vegetable mix—that provides a tangy, crunchy contrast to the rich, smoky bacon. Accompanied by The Palm’s signature 1926 Steak Sauce, which adds a zesty kick, this dish sets the tone for the meal with a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and acidic notes.

Chicken Parmigiana: For a comforting Italian classic, the Chicken Parmigiana is a standout option. This dish features a generous portion of breaded chicken breast that is fried to a golden brown, smothered in a rich tomato sauce, and topped with melted mozzarella, Parmesan, or provolone cheese. The chicken is tender and juicy, with the cheese adding a creamy, savory layer that complements the tangy marinara. Served over a bed of linguine marinara, the pasta soaks up the flavors of the sauce, making for a satisfying and hearty meal that is perfect for those seeking a bit of comfort on the plate.

Oysters on the Half Shell: A seafood lover’s delight, the Oysters on the Half Shell at The Palm are a refreshing start to any meal. The Palm exclusively serves Barnstable oysters, which are known for their briny and slightly sweet flavor profile. Each oyster is served chilled on a bed of ice, accompanied by a prosecco mignonette that adds a delicate acidity and effervescence, and a classic cocktail sauce for a bold, tangy bite. The combination of the fresh oysters with these elegant accompaniments creates a refined, palate-cleansing experience that is both simple and sophisticated.

Lobster Bisque: The Lobster Bisque at The Palm is a rich and velvety soup that brings out the sweet, delicate flavor of fresh lobster. Made with a touch of sherry, which adds a subtle depth and warmth, the bisque is finished with a swirl of crème fraîche that enhances its creamy texture. Each spoonful delivers a luxurious blend of flavors, making it a perfect prelude to the seafood and steak entrees that follow.

The Palm Duo: For those looking to enjoy the best of both land and sea, The Palm Duo offers an indulgent pairing of an 8 oz center-cut filet and an 8 oz lobster tail. The filet is perfectly cooked to order, offering a tender and juicy cut that melts in your mouth with each bite. Paired with a broiled lobster tail that is succulent and buttery, this dish is an exemplary showcase of The Palm’s commitment to high-quality ingredients and precise cooking techniques. Served with drawn butter and your choice of sides, this duo delivers a well-rounded and satisfying dining experience.

Broiled Jumbo Nova Scotia Lobster: For a true showstopper, the Broiled Jumbo Nova Scotia Lobster is a decadent choice that embodies The Palm’s signature luxury. Available in sizes of 3 pounds and up, this lobster is expertly broiled to achieve a perfectly tender and juicy meat texture that is bursting with natural sweetness. Served with melted butter and lemon wedges, this dish allows the freshness of the lobster to shine. It’s a fantastic option for seafood lovers who want to indulge in one of the finest offerings on the menu.

Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio: The Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio is a refined appetizer that showcases the delicate flavor of premium beef. Thinly sliced tenderloin is arranged on the plate and drizzled with a roasted garlic and lemon aioli that adds a zesty, creamy complement to the rich meat. The addition of grana padano cheese shavings provides a nutty, salty kick, while the fried capers add a burst of briny crunch, creating a well-balanced dish that is both light and flavorful.

The Nashville outpost of The Palm retains the classic atmosphere that has made the brand famous for nearly a century. Stepping into the restaurant, guests are greeted with the familiar décor of caricature-covered walls, a signature feature of all Palm locations. This tradition began at the original Palm in New York, where artists would draw caricatures of famous patrons and friends in exchange for meals. Today, the walls of The Palm Nashville are adorned with hand-drawn portraits of local celebrities, musicians, politicians, and loyal customers, adding a unique, personalized touch that connects the restaurant to the city’s rich cultural tapestry.

140 5th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37201

(615) 742-7256

Hours

SUN: 4:00pm – 9:00pm

MON: 11:30am – 9:00pm

TUE – FRI: 11:30am – 10:00pm

SAT: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Happy Hour Available Sunday – Friday, 4:00 – 6:30pm

