A beloved staple in Nashville’s culinary landscape, Puckett’s Restaurant offers a down-home dining experience that captures the essence of Southern hospitality and comfort food. Originally founded in the 1950s as a small grocery store in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, Puckett’s has grown into a celebrated restaurant with multiple locations, including its popular spot in the heart of downtown Nashville.

At the heart of Puckett’s success is its commitment to community, comfort, and authenticity. The restaurant’s menu remains true to its Southern roots, featuring dishes like the Piggy Mac, The Whole Farm, and Fried Chicken & Apple Jacks, which showcase the flavors and traditions of the region. Here are some of the standout dishes that showcase the best of what Puckett’s Nashville has to offer.

Favorite Nashville.com Dishes

Fried Chicken & Apple Jacks: A Southern breakfast favorite with a delicious twist, the Fried Chicken & Apple Jacks is a perfect example of Puckett’s creative approach to comfort food. The dish features three fluffy Apple Jack pancakes that are infused with the subtle sweetness of apples and topped with crispy fried chicken tenders. The chicken is perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden-brown crisp, providing a savory contrast to the sweet, tender pancakes. The whole dish is brought together with a generous drizzle of whiskey syrup, made with Tennessee whiskey, which adds a rich, caramel-like sweetness with a hint of warmth. This unique combination of flavors-sweet, savory, and just a bit boozy-makes for a memorable and indulgent breakfast or brunch option that is sure to satisfy.

The King’s French Toast: A tribute to the legendary Elvis Presley, The King’s French Toast is a decadent take on the classic French toast. Thick slices of bread are dipped in a rich custard batter, grilled to a golden brown, and layered with a creamy peanut-butter and cream cheese fluff. The French toast is then topped with fresh banana slices, a dusting of powdered sugar, and a generous dollop of whipped cream. The combination of sweet, salty, and creamy flavors evokes the King’s favorite sandwich, but with an added touch of Southern flair. Each bite is a luscious blend of textures and tastes, making it a must-try for fans of indulgent breakfast dishes.

Piggy Mac: The Piggy Mac is a perfect marriage of two Southern favorites: pulled pork and mac & cheese. Served in a hot iron skillet, this dish features cherry wood-smoked pulled pork that is tender and juicy, topped with a generous helping of creamy white cheddar mac & cheese. The mac & cheese is rich, gooey, and perfectly seasoned, creating a comforting and satisfying base for the smoky pork. To add an extra layer of texture, the dish is finished with a sprinkle of crispy biscuit crumbs that add a buttery crunch to every bite. This is comfort food at its finest, delivering a hearty, soul-warming experience that leaves a lasting impression.

The Whole Farm: For those who want to sample a bit of everything, The Whole Farm is the ultimate platter. This dish showcases a selection of Puckett’s smoked meats: beef brisket, cherry wood-smoked pulled pork, smoked half chicken, and tender baby back ribs. Each component is smoked over cherry wood with a signature dry rub, resulting in meats that are fall-off-the-bone tender with a deep, slightly sweet, and smoky Tennessee flavor. The platter is served with sides of smoked baked beans and collard greens, both of which complement the smoky richness of the meats. The Whole Farm is a celebration of Southern BBQ, perfect for sharing with friends or family, or for any barbecue lover looking to indulge.

Puckett’s Mojo Burger: A burger like no other, Puckett’s Mojo Burger is a mouthwatering creation that brings together some of the restaurant’s most beloved ingredients. The hand-formed beef patty is juicy and perfectly cooked, topped with a pile of cherry wood-smoked pulled pork, creamy coleslaw, melted cheddar cheese, and Puckett’s signature baked beans. The addition of a house pickle and a drizzle of BBQ chipotle ranch adds a tangy, smoky kick to the burger, elevating it to a new level of flavor. Served on a soft bun, this burger is a deliciously messy, finger-licking experience that captures the essence of Southern comfort food in every bite.

With its relaxed, down-home atmosphere and a commitment to serving up authentic Southern comfort food, Puckett’s continues to be a beloved destination in the heart of Music City, welcoming guests to gather, dine, and enjoy the flavors of the South.

500 Church St.

Nashville, TN 37219

(615) 770-2772

Hours

Sun – Thurs 7am-10pm

Fri & Sat 7am-11pm