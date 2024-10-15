Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Casa Rosa, the first female artist-owned bar on Nashville’s famous Broadway strip, opened its doors in May 2021. The bar is owned by country superstar Miranda Lambert, making it a standout not just for its Tex-Mex fare but also for its connection to one of the biggest names in country music. The venue quickly became a hotspot for locals and tourists alike, blending Lambert’s bold personality with the lively, electric energy of Broadway.

Miranda wanted to bring a piece of her Texas roots to Music City. Casa Rosa, which translates to “Pink House” in Spanish, is a reflection of Lambert’s love for Mexican cuisine, Southern hospitality, and vibrant culture. Lambert has long been a fan of Tex-Mex food, having grown up in Texas, and she channeled that passion into Casa Rosa.

Casa Rosa spans four levels, including a rooftop bar with stunning views of Nashville’s Broadway, an interior filled with neon lights and Lambert’s personal memorabilia, and a dance floor for those ready to move to the beat of country tunes. Each floor is designed to offer a different experience, from a more casual, laid-back vibe for dining to a full-on party atmosphere perfect for late-night revelers.

Nashville Favorite Dishes

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos: The fusion of Nashville’s famous hot chicken with Mexican-style tacos is a brilliant touch, reflecting both the local flavor and Casa Rosa’s Tex-Mex theme. The spiciness of the chicken is balanced by creamy cotija cheese, tangy pickled red onions, and a flavorful chipotle ranch sauce. It’s a signature dish that truly represents the fusion Lambert was aiming for.

Chicken Tortilla Soup: This dish delivers classic Mexican comfort with roasted chicken, beans, and smoky vegetables, topped with sour cream and cilantro. It’s a hearty, flavorful option, perfect for diners looking for something warm and comforting.

Casa’s Fresh Catch: For a lighter, gluten-free option, the blackened salmon paired with chimichurri rice and fresh salsa provides a burst of bright, fresh flavors. The chipotle sauce adds a subtle heat, making this dish both healthy and satisfying.

The Casa Wedge: A playful take on the classic wedge salad, this dish features baby iceberg lettuce topped with creamy avocado dressing, thick-cut bacon, cotija cheese, and fresh avocado and tomato. It’s a great appetizer or lighter option, showcasing the fusion of Southern and Mexican influences.

Signature Cocktail: Mess with My Head

The drink menu at Casa Rosa is equally vibrant, with a selection of cocktails that are just as bold as the food. The Mess with My Head cocktail, made with Bacardi Coconut, Bacardi Spiced, simple syrup, sour mix, pineapple juice, and orange curacao, is a favorite. The tropical flavors blend seamlessly, offering a refreshing drink that pairs perfectly with the spicy dishes. The blue hue of the drink also makes it visually stunning, embodying the fun and carefree vibe of Casa Rosa.

Beyond the food and drinks, Casa Rosa represents a cultural shift in Nashville’s nightlife scene. As the first bar on Broadway owned by a female country artist, it’s not only a culinary destination but a symbol of Lambert’s trailblazing career and influence. It adds to the vibrancy of Nashville’s famous strip, offering fans a chance to connect with Lambert’s music, personality, and love for Tex-Mex in a uniquely immersive setting.

Lambert’s venture into the restaurant and nightlife world has been met with rave reviews, and Casa Rosa has become a beloved spot for both country music fans and food lovers. The blend of Nashville’s honky-tonk spirit with Texas-style comfort food makes it a standout on Broadway, adding another layer of excitement to the city’s booming culinary and entertainment scene.

308 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37201

(615) 309-6295

Hours

Monday – Thursday • 11 am | Friday – Sunday • 10 am