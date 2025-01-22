Home Run Burger Cuts Ribbon At First Nashville Location

Nashville’s burger scene just got a serious upgrade as Home Run Burger (HRB) swung open the doors to its first Tennessee location at 581 Murfreesboro Pike on January 15. The grand opening, celebrated alongside the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, marked a new chapter for the award-winning burger chain known for its handcrafted creations featuring certified Angus beef, fresh-cut fries, and 28 unique toppings.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce Home Run Burger to Nashville,” said Sangeeta Jha, president of the franchise. “It’s an honor to bring our made-to-order, award-winning burgers to the community, and we’re especially thrilled to support local initiatives like the Rose Park Middle School Baseball Club.”

In a gesture of community commitment, Home Run Burger donated $3,000 to the Rose Park Middle School Baseball Club during the opening festivities. In return, the baseball team presented the HRB team with a framed jersey as a heartfelt thank-you for their generosity.

“This donation means so much to our players and our program,” said Ed Wisdom III, coach of the Rose Park Middle School Baseball Club. “We’re excited to make Home Run Burger our new post-game tradition for celebrating wins—and even learning from losses—with delicious food.”

The new Nashville spot brings unique local flavor to the HRB franchise, offering exclusive menu items like the Heater Burger, Spicy Chicken Wrap, and a variety of fresh salads. Guests can also enjoy breakfast Monday through Saturday from 7–10:30 a.m., and the restaurant plans to launch catering services in the near future.

As part of its growth strategy, Home Run Burger has plans to open additional locations throughout the year and is actively hiring new team members to join its ranks.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!