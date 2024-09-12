Black Rabbit, located in the historic Printer’s Alley in downtown Nashville, is a modern dining establishment that seamlessly blends the city’s rich history with contemporary culinary innovation. Opened in late 2017 by Nashville-based restaurateur and chef Trey Cioccia, Black Rabbit was designed to bring a fresh yet nostalgic dining experience to this iconic part of the city. Cioccia, who also owns the popular Southern-influenced restaurant The Farm House, envisioned Black Rabbit as a place where the past meets the present, offering a modern take on classic flavors in a space that pays homage to Nashville’s storied past.

Black Rabbit’s menu reflects Cioccia’s passion for innovative yet approachable cuisine, blending New American dishes with Southern influences and global flavors. The menu is carefully curated to offer a variety of small plates and shareable dishes, encouraging a communal dining experience reminiscent of the convivial gatherings of the past. Signature dishes such as the Cured & Smoked Pork Belly and the Bone-in Pork Chop are thoughtfully crafted to balance bold flavors with refined techniques, showcasing Cioccia’s culinary creativity and commitment to quality.

The warm, rustic interiors, adorned with dark wood, exposed brick, and dim lighting, create an intimate and relaxed dining experience that perfectly complements its eclectic menu. Here are some standout dishes that showcase the best of what Black Rabbit has to offer.

Favorite Nashville.com Dishes

Cured & Smoked Pork Belly: A must-try for those who appreciate rich, smoky flavors, the Cured & Smoked Pork Belly at Black Rabbit is a sophisticated take on a classic dish. The pork belly is expertly cured and smoked, resulting in a tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that is full of savory depth. It is paired with a sweet and tangy hoisin sauce that adds a delightful contrast to the smoky meat. Accompanied by house-made kimchi and sautéed bok choy, which provide a spicy and slightly sour kick, and topped with puffed rice for an unexpected crunch, this dish is a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that is both bold and balanced.

Bone-in Pork Chop: The Bone-in Pork Chop at Black Rabbit is a hearty and flavorful entrée that showcases the restaurant’s ability to elevate comfort food with a gourmet touch. The pork chop is perfectly cooked to retain its juiciness and tenderness, served with a rich, creamy whole grain mustard sauce that adds a tangy, slightly spicy element to the dish. The accompanying crunchy Brussels sprouts, tossed with balsamic vinegar, onion, and garlic, provide a deliciously caramelized and savory complement to the pork. The combination of the well-seasoned meat, the robust mustard sauce, and the crispy, slightly sweet Brussels sprouts creates a comforting yet refined dining experience.

Half Chicken: For a lighter yet equally satisfying option, the Half Chicken at Black Rabbit is a standout. The chicken is roasted to perfection, achieving a crisp, golden-brown skin while keeping the meat juicy and flavorful. It is served with a luscious basil-pesto butter that infuses the dish with fresh, herbaceous notes. The accompanying succotash—a mix of sweet corn, lima beans, and other seasonal vegetables—adds a colorful and hearty side that balances the richness of the chicken. This dish is a great choice for those looking for a comforting meal that is both wholesome and full of flavor.

Pork Tacos: The Pork Tacos at Black Rabbit are a deliciously casual yet gourmet offering that is perfect for sharing or enjoying as a light meal. These tacos feature braised pork that is tender and packed with flavor, topped with a zesty salsa verde, crumbled cotija cheese, diced onion, and fresh cilantro, all nestled in warm corn tortillas. The combination of the rich, slow-cooked pork with the bright, tangy salsa verde and the creamy, salty cotija creates a vibrant and satisfying bite that will leave you wanting more.

Fall Salad: The Fall Salad is a refreshing and unique option that brings together a variety of textures and flavors. Cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans, and thinly sliced onions provide a fresh and crisp base, while a mix of fresh herbs adds aromatic depth. The real star, however, is the cornbread crumbs, which add a delightful crunch and a hint of sweetness to the salad. Tossed in a light parmesan vinaigrette that adds a savory, tangy finish, this salad is a perfect balance of flavors, offering a light yet satisfying option that complements the heartier dishes on the menu.

Pistachio-Espresso Martini: The Pistachio-Espresso Martini is a creative and indulgent cocktail that doubles as a dessert. This drink combines the rich, nutty flavor of pistachio with the bold, robust notes of espresso, resulting in a smooth and creamy martini that is both invigorating and satisfying. The hint of sweetness from the pistachio blends beautifully with the slight bitterness of the espresso, creating a balanced and memorable cocktail that perfectly rounds off a meal at Black Rabbit.

Beyond its role as a dining destination, Black Rabbit has also embraced its place in the community. The restaurant frequently hosts events, live music performances, and themed dinners that celebrate the spirit of Printer’s Alley and its rich musical and cultural heritage. By blending history with innovation, Black Rabbit has successfully carved out a niche in Nashville, serving as a reminder of the city’s vibrant past while contributing to its evolving culinary landscape.

218 3rd Avenue North

Nashville, TN

(615) 942-9188

Brunch Saturday: 10:00 A.M. To 2:00 P.M.

Monday – Thursday: 4:00 P.M. To 11:00 P.M (Kitchen Open Until 10 P.M.)

Friday & Saturday: 4:00 P.M. To 12:30 A.M (Kitchen Open Until 11:30 P.M.)

Happy Hour Served Daily

Monday – Friday: 4:00 P.M. To 6:00 Pm

Saturday: 10:00 A.M. To 6:00 P.M.

Closed On Sundays