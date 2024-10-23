RESTAURANT REVIEW: Crisp & Green

On a recent visit to Crisp & Green in downtown Nashville, located at 1020 Church St Suite A100, I discovered a new favorite spot for healthy, high-quality food at a price that rivals any combo meal at a fast-food chain. But let me be clear—that’s where the comparisons end.

Crafted by three talented chefs (at their home base in Minneapolis), their menu is a thoughtful variety of freshness and flavor, changing with the seasons to showcase the best ingredients. With their new Fall menu now available, I decided to dive in and explore a bit of what Crisp & Green has to offer.

I started with the Japanese BBQ Wrap, and it was absolutely amazing. The combination of tender proteins (in this case chicken), vibrant veggies, and a sweet-savory sauce was perfect. Wanting to get a broader sense of the menu, I also sampled the Buffalo Bleu Wrap. It had the right amount of kick, balanced perfectly with creamy bleu cheese, making it another great choice.

Being curious about their bowl options, I couldn’t resist trying a couple. The Wild Child bowl tasted like something from a very expensive restaurant with its roasted Brussels sprouts and goat cheese. This bowl, in particular, is a testament to the level of culinary craftsmanship here. Crisp & Green isn’t just serving salads and wraps; they’re delivering a top-tier dining experience at reasonable prices, the latter being hard to find downtown.

For those with a craving for something sweet or looking for a post-workout pick-me-up, they offer a wide variety of Acai bowls and smoothies as well. I didn’t have the time to try them all, but they’ll be on my list for my next visit.

And speaking of next visits, there’s no doubt I’ll be back. With easy parking, unbeatable freshness, and prices that don’t make eating healthy a splurge, Crisp & Green has become an instant favorite. If there’s another healthy option downtown at this price point, I haven’t found it yet. Five stars all around! Check out the complete menu HERE.

–Jerry Holthouse