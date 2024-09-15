The Stillery Restaurant in Downtown Nashville

The Stillery is a dynamic and popular restaurant and bar that has made a significant mark on the Nashville dining scene since it opened its doors in 2015. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, The Stillery has become a favorite for both locals and tourists seeking a vibrant, relaxed atmosphere combined with inventive Southern comfort food, “mason jar” craft cocktails, and live music.

The concept for The Stillery was born from a desire to create a space that captures the essence of Nashville’s evolving culinary and cultural landscape. Nashville, long known for its rich musical heritage, has also become a burgeoning food city in recent years, drawing influences from traditional Southern cuisine while embracing new, creative trends. The Stillery was designed to be a reflection of this modern Southern spirit—combining comfort food classics with inventive twists and offering a menu that appeals to a diverse range of palates.

The name is a playful nod to Nashville’s storied past with whiskey-making and moonshining, evoking images of stills tucked away in the hills of Tennessee. While the restaurant doesn’t distill its own spirits, its name is a tribute to the region’s deep-rooted history of whiskey production and craftsmanship. This theme is carried through in The Stillery’s extensive selection of craft cocktails, local beers, and, of course, a carefully curated whiskey list that showcases some of the best Tennessee and Kentucky spirits which embodies the spirit of Nashville—inviting, unpretentious, and full of flavor. Here are some standout dishes that showcase the best of what their menu has to offer.

Favorite Nashville.com Dishes

Mac & Cheese: A comfort food staple elevated to new heights, the Mac & Cheese at The Stillery is a creamy, indulgent delight. Made with cavatappi pasta, which provides the perfect twisty shape to hold the rich house cheese sauce, this dish is baked to perfection with a topping of buttery breadcrumbs that adds a satisfying crunch. The cheese sauce is a luscious blend of sharp and mild cheeses, delivering a rich, velvety texture that makes each bite irresistibly creamy. It’s a must-try for mac & cheese lovers and a perfect side or entrée for those looking for a warm, comforting dish that feels like a hug in a bowl.

The Wedge: The Wedge Salad is a refreshing yet hearty starter that combines crisp iceberg lettuce with tangy and creamy elements. Topped with gorgonzola crumbles, crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, and red onion, this salad offers a delightful mix of textures and flavors. The house-made buttermilk-bleu dressing ties everything together, providing a tangy, creamy finish that complements the fresh and crunchy ingredients. This dish is perfect for those who want a lighter start to their meal without sacrificing flavor.

Stillery Pretzels: A popular choice for sharing, the Pretzels at The Stillery are semi-soft pretzel bites that are baked to a golden brown, providing a perfect balance of soft, chewy interior and a slightly crisp exterior. Served with a side of warm, gooey queso, these pretzel bites are perfect for dipping and snacking, making them an ideal appetizer to enjoy with friends over a cold beer or craft cocktail.

Spicy Sausage Pizza: For pizza lovers, the Spicy Sausage Pizza is a standout that packs a punch of bold flavors. This pizza features house-made hot Italian sausage that adds a kick of heat, perfectly balanced by the sweetness of grilled onions. Topped with a rich red sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and a sprinkle of fresh herbs, the pizza is baked to a perfect crisp, with a slightly chewy crust that holds up well under the layers of savory ingredients. It’s a great option for those who enjoy a bit of spice and a lot of flavor in their pizza.

MC Burger: The MC Burger is a sandwich lover’s dream. The MC does not have beef patty, but it does have layers of flavor-packed ingredients-melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and savory prosciutto come together under a perfectly fried egg, all nestled in an oversized English muffin that adds a unique twist from the traditional burger bun. The roasted garlic aioli adds a creamy, garlicky kick that enhances the savory flavors, making each bite a mouthwatering experience. This burger is hearty, rich, and truly satisfying.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup: A comforting classic, the Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup is a simple yet delightful pairing. The sandwich features Muenster cheese melted between slices of buttery, toasted bread, achieving the perfect gooey, crispy combination. Served alongside a warm bowl of tomato basil soup, which is rich, slightly sweet, and bursting with fresh basil tomato flavor, this dish is the ultimate in comfort food for kids and adults alike and is perfect for a cozy lunch or light dinner.

Jalapeno-Bacon Rangoons: A creative take on jalapeno poppers, the Jalapeno-Bacon Rangoons are a must-try for those who love a bit of spice. These crispy wonton-wrapped bites are filled with a mix of jalapeno, bacon, and creamy cheese, creating a delightful burst of flavor with every bite. Served with house ranch for dipping, these rangoons are the perfect combination of spicy, smoky, and creamy, making them an excellent appetizer or snack to enjoy with drinks.

Since its opening, The Stillery has quickly grown in popularity, becoming known not just for its food and drinks, but also for its role in the local music scene. Like many downtown Nashville establishments, The Stillery embraces the city’s musical roots by hosting live music performances, featuring both up-and-coming artists and established local talent. This blend of food, drink, and music has solidified The Stillery as a quintessential Nashville destination.

