Two Nashville Chefs Make 2024 Food & Wine’s BEST!

FOOD & WINE announces its 36th annual Best New Chefs: America’s most talented and dynamic up-and-coming chefs. This year’s 13 Best New Chefs—the largest class yet—represent the future of cooking in America. They are leaders at the stove, creating food that is innovative, disruptive, highly personal, and delicious—and also leaders in the kitchen, creating more sustainable and welcoming workplaces for their teams.

Two Nashville Chefs, Leina Horii and Brian Lea, who head up Kisser in Nashville, made the prestigious list. Kisser is a sunny, tiny, joyful ode to the traditional Japanese café, where the food is both comforting and technically precise. It’s located at 747 Douglas Ave in Nashville.

In-depth profiles of the 2024 FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs, along with reporting on some of the most exciting restaurants and standout recipes from Best New Chefs alums, and more are featured now in a special Best New Chefs Digital Issue and in the October issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands September 20.

“One of the true pleasures of this job is discovering a FOOD & WINE Best New Chef” said FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. “There are now 389 Best New Chefs dating back to 1988, and the chefs who have earned the accolade have shaped cuisine in America. From Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud (both in the 1988 class of Best New Chefs) to Stephanie Izard (2011) and Kwame Onwuachi (2019), their influence on our food culture is undeniable. We proudly welcome the 2024 class into this legacy.”

2024 FOOD & WINE BEST NEW CHEFS

Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat – Holy Basil, Los Angeles

Camari Mick and Mary Attea – The Musket Room & Raf’s, New York City

Erika Council – Bomb Biscuit Co., Atlanta

Leina Horii and Brian Lea-Kisser, Nashville

Silver Iocovozzi – Neng Jr.’s, Asheville, North Carolina

Nicole Cabrera Mills – Pêche, New Orleans

Lawrence “LT” Smith – Chilte, Phoenix

Karyn Tomlinson – Myriel, St. Paul

Jonny White, Jalen Heard, and Lane Milne – Goldee’s, Fort Worth, Texas