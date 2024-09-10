Tracy Lawrence Announces 19th Mission: Possible Turkey Fry And Benefit

Country music icon and philanthropist and current CMA Awards nominee Tracy Lawrence announced today that his Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert will return for its 19th year on Nov. 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn. The turkey fry will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds Tuesday morning, followed by the benefit concert at Category 10 that night. Presale for the beloved annual event starts today (9/10) at 10:00 a.m. CT with public onsale beginning this Friday (9/13) at 10:00 a.m. CT.

BUY TICKETS HERE

The Thanksgiving holiday kick off aims to surpass last year’s record-breaking 1,400 turkeys fried. Since its inception, Lawrence’s Mission:Possible has fried over 10,000 turkeys, provided more than 86,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, donated over $1M to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised over $2.5M which helps to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand their ability to support aligned causes.

Last year, the star-studded concert raised $250,000 for the second year in a row – the largest sum raised through the turkey fry event to date. The sold-out benefit concert featured Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Halfway to Hazard with this year’s performers to be announced soon.

