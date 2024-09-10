Megan Moroney Announces AM I OKAY? TOUR

Today, singer/songwriter Megan Moroney announces her forthcoming AM I OKAY? TOUR — a spring/summer 2025 headline run kicking off on March 20 which will include a two night stop at The Pinnacle here in Nashville on April 9th and 10th.

Fresh off playing stadiums all summer long as support for Kenny Chesney’s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR, Moroney has emerged as one of Country music’s most exciting live acts in recent years. To that end,

The AM I OKAY? TOUR takes its name from Moroney’s recently released sophomore album that debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and marked the year’s third-biggest debut from a female Country artist. Along with its catchy title track (a hit single currently dominating Country radio), Am I Okay? features fan favorites like “No Caller ID” — a post-breakup ballad that recently shattered the record for the biggest Country female song debut in streams in the U.S.

Moroney racked up a number of nominations from The 58th Annual CMA Awards yesterday, including FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR, NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR, and MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR for “I’m Not Pretty.” The ceremony will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

