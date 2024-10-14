Luke Combs – Entertainment Complex, Category 10, Opens November 2nd

Category 10, the highly anticipated Luke Combs-inspired entertainment complex, owned and operated by Opry Entertainment Group, will open its doors on Saturday, Nov. 2.

During a jam packed-opening day celebration fans can enjoy:

Full access to all four indoor entertainment experiences, including the two-story Honky-Tonk, Hurricane Hall, The Still and the 5 Leaf Clover Sports Bar. Guests can move throughout the venue’s experiences without needing to close their tab in each space, ensuring an uninterrupted and immersive visit to Category 10.

Live music all day starting at 11:00 a.m. by Nashville’s best up and coming artists and DJ’s such as Brother Maven, Paige Rosen, Miller Holler and DJ John Price. During live music performances inside Hurricane Hall, the venue will debut its one-of-a-kind light feature. “The Light Show” is a cutting-edge, immersive light installation, custom designed to transform how country music is experienced inside the venue.

Line dancing and new dance performances. During select times throughout opening weekend, the venue will also pair The Light Show with synchronized dance routines performed by Category 10’s brand-new, iconic dance team.

Scratch-made and Luke Combs-inspired dishes that are a culinary nod to Luke’s Carolina roots and personal foods he loves. Highlights include the “Carolina Coast Blue Crab Cake” appetizer along with the “Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich,” the “Carolina’s BBQ Burger” and “Homestyle Venison Meatloaf” entrees.

Signature cocktails served in take-home Category 10 glassware including:

Beautiful Crazy Sangria: Grand Marnier®, blackberry brandy, pinot noir, fruit juices, pineapple juice and lemon juice.

Ain’t No Love: Wheatley Vodka, Aperol, watermelon puree, lemon sour, lemon juice and spicy agave.

Brand new exclusive merchandise from the Category 10 retail store found on the ground floor of the Honky-Tonk.

Category 10 features five entertainment experiences that are influenced by Combs’ music and passions:

The Honky-Tonk: Situated at the front of the entertainment complex, the two-story genuine Honky-Tonk is complete with two bars, a retail shop and a main stage for top-caliber live music.

Hurricane Hall: Located on the first floor, and the epicenter of the venue, Hurricane Hall boasts the largest dance floor and stage in downtown Nashville, paired with an immersive light and sound experience. The space is fully equipped for world-class line-dancing and can host ticketed concert events with a capacity of up to 1,500 guests. It is also home to the Beer Never Broke My Heart bar and the Neon Dream bar.

The Still: Inspired by Luke’s songwriting, The Still, found on the second floor, is an intimate and elevated lounge setting with a wide selection of bourbon, hand-picked by Luke himself. The space is designed for Combs’ Bootleggers Fan Club, bourbon aficionados, songwriters, and music lovers.

5 Leaf Clover Sports Bar: Named after Luke’s hit song, “5 Leaf Clover,” the third-floor sports bar will have a mix of lounge and table seating along with massive screens to showcase an expansive selection of major sports playing year-round. For the ultimate sports fan, the space also features a real-time sports ticker wrapped around the room.

The Eye: Debuting in early 2025, The Eye is slated to have the largest outdoor deck in the Broadway area with a 7,000-square-foot rooftop and unobstructed views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!