The heat is on! The 2nd Annual TN Hot Sauce Expo 2024 is hotter than ever, taking over East Park in the heart of Nashville on Saturday, October 26 & Sunday, October 27, 2024. This two-day inferno of fiery fun promises an unforgettable experience for spice enthusiasts, culinary daredevils, and heat-seekers alike. The TN Hot Sauce Expo blazes into Music City with 40 of the top Hot Sauce companies across North America and Canada, including brands that have been featured on the ultra-popular Hot Ones talk show with host Sean Evans. Spice aficionados are invited to meet the purveyors behind their favorite brands and taste their latest sauces (ranging from mild sauces to the absolutely scorching), and if they dare, enter the Stage Of Doom for insane eating challenges. The most EXTREME challenges on Planet Earth include Puckerbutt Pepper Company’s “The Guinness Book of World Records Carolina Reaper Eating Challenge” with its $1000 Grand Prize. Don’t miss out on the action-packed weekend that includes three wrestling matches each day!

Puckerbutt Pepper Company’s “Carolina Reaper Pepper” got put on the map at the NYC Hot Sauce Expo and Ed Currie (Founder and CEO of PuckerButt Pepper Company) is heading to Nashville this year with the world’s hottest pepper “Pepper X” debuting in person for the very first time in Tennessee with five Pepper X sauces available for tastings and purchases. Smokin’ Ed gained the pepper industry’s attention when an NPR Reporter ate a small piece of Smokin’ Ed’s Carolina Reaper®, rolled on the floor, hallucinated and then shared his experiences with the national media. Smokin’ Ed’s Carolina Reaper® made global headlines when it was awarded the Guinness World Record for the World’s Hottest Chili; measuring over 1.64 million Scoville Heat Units. Now, Pepper X is taking over the hot sauce scene. Watch Sean Evans of Hot Ones eat a Carolina Reaper!

Steve Seabury, owner of the multi-award-winning hot sauce company High River Sauces that has appeared on many seasons of Hot Ones (including the current 2024 season with its Peppers Up Sauce) and producer of the TN Hot Sauce Expo, brings artisanal hot sauces of all intensities to a not-to-be-missed family-friendly annual event in East Park. The TN Hot Sauce Expo unites the best purveyors for a special experience where fans can meet their favorite hot sauce makers, share stories, and discover new products that ignite their passion for spice.

“We are back for a second year-in-a-row in the great city of Nashville,” says Steve Seabury. “Nashville has one of the best restaurant scenes in the country and I know foodies are ready for the ultimate spice fest and we couldn’t be more stoked for our new venue of East Park. The camaraderie and enthusiasm of the attendees create a vibrant and welcoming environment, making the TN Hot Sauce Expo more than just an event — it’s a celebration of a shared love for heat and flavor.”

Beyond the competitions and records, the TN Hot Sauce Expo offers something for everyone. Food vendors will provide a variety of culinary delights, ensuring that even those who prefer milder flavors can find something to enjoy. For those looking to cool down, there will be plenty of craft beer, specialty cocktails & mocktails to quench your thirst.

Tickets for the 2nd Annual TN Hot Sauce Expo are now available and can be purchased online or at the door. This year’s expo promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this sizzling celebration of spice.

Ticket Information:

General Admission to the TN Hot Sauce Expo is only $10 (day of tickets are $15). $35 tickets for the Craft Beer Package. VIP tickets ($100) include all-access backstage pass into an exclusive VIP area, Open Bar with cocktails, craft beer & spirit tastings, limited edition Expo poster, a bottle of hot sauce & VIP gift bag stuffed with sponsorship goodies. Buy tickets HERE!