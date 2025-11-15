The Runarounds New Single – Chasing The Good Time

On the new single Axel Ellis (guitarist & vocals) said: “Joy is fleeting. What’s that Ferris Bueller quote? “Life moves quick, “If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you might miss it.” That timeless message sits at the heart of “Chasing The Good Times,” the newest release from The Runarounds—a band whose every note feels like a spark of motion. “That’s the feeling we hoped to convey,” the band shares. “It’s about the never-ending pursuit of happiness and how it could pass you by if you’re looking too hard for it. Next time you find yourself dancing in the dark, try to soak it in as much as you can; it doesn’t get much better than that. We were honored to be able to write this one with our friend Brad Shultz of Cage the Elephant, one of our collective long-time heroes.”

That collaboration with Shultz—a fellow Kentucky native known for his Grammy-winning work with Cage the Elephant—added an electric edge to the session. “Starting a creative process, I try not to go in with an expectation of easy success,” Shultz said. “However, within the first hour of the writing/recording of this song, I knew something special was in the works. I loved the genuine excitement and enjoyment that the band brought to the studio. It was refreshing to see that energy and enthusiasm.”

Known for turning every stage into a high-octane celebration, The Runarounds are a five-piece alt-rock force featuring Axel Ellis (guitar/vocals), Jesse Golliher (bass/vocals), Jeremy Yun (lead guitar), William Lipton (guitar/vocals), and Zende Murdock (drums). Their journey began humbly with a weekly residency at a beach bar in Wilmington, North Carolina—but word of their contagious live shows quickly spread. Before long, the band was packing college campuses, festivals, and iconic venues across the U.S., including a rowdy, sold-out night at The Troubadour in Los Angeles.



Their music captures the restless pulse of youth—equal parts heart, grit, and adrenaline. With punchy guitar riffs and lyrics about friendship, freedom, and finding meaning in the chaos, The Runarounds deliver the kind of songs that stick with you long after the lights fade. That spirit comes through loud and clear on The Runarounds Live at USC (produced by Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads), a record that showcases both their musicianship and their explosive onstage chemistry.

Beyond the stage, The Runarounds’ momentum has carried them onto screens worldwide through their Amazon Prime series, The Runarounds—a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s real-life rise and the unfiltered adventures that come with chasing a dream. The show’s official soundtrack doubles as their latest album, a perfect fusion of rock swagger and youthful sincerity.

Now, with “Chasing The Good Times” and more original music on the horizon, The Runarounds are proving they’re not just living for the moment—they’re defining it.

Chasing The Good Times · The Runarounds · Brad Shultz · Jeremy Yun · Jesse Gollier · Axel Ellis · Will Lipton · Zendé Murdock

The Runarounds: The Minivan Tour 2026

January 15, 2026 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX – SOLD OUT

January 16, 2026 – House of Blues – Houston, TX – SOLD OUT

January 17, 2026 – Emo’s – Austin, TX – SOLD OUT

January 20, 2026 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ – SOLD OUT

January 22, 2026 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA – SOLD OUT

January 23, 2026 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

January 24, 2026 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA – SOLD OUT

January 26, 2026 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

January 27, 2026 – Neumos – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

January 29, 2026 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

January 30, 2026 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT – SOLD OUT

February 1, 2026 – Ogden Theatre – Englewood, CO – SOLD OUT

February 3, 2026 – The Granada – Lawrence, KS – SOLD OUT

February 4, 2026 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

February 6, 2026 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN – SOLD OUT

February 7, 2026 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI – SOLD OUT

February 10, 2026 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

February 11, 2026 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN – SOLD OUT

February 13, 2026 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH – SOLD OUT

February 14, 2026 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

February 15, 2026 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA – SOLD OUT

February 17, 2026 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA – SOLD OUT

February 18, 2026 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

February 19, 2026 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

February 20, 2026 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC – SOLD OUT

February 21, 2026 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC – SOLD OUT

February 23, 2026 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA – SOLD OUT

February 24, 2026 – The Foundry at Judson Mill – Greenville, SC – SOLD OUT

February 25, 2026 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA – SOLD OUT

February 27, 2026 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL – SOLD OUT

February 28, 2026 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

March 1, 2026 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

April 18, 2026 – Charleston, SC – High Water Festival



