WATCH: Tucker Wetmore Drops Star-Studded “Brunette”

Tucker Wetmore is keeping the momentum rolling with the release of his cinematic new music video for “Brunette,” the viral hit from his chart-topping debut album What Not To. (watch video above)

Shot at the historic Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Western-style short film casts Wetmore as a small-town sheriff tracking down a mysterious brunette outlaw. Directed by Wetmore alongside Chase Foster, the video leans into classic Wild West storytelling—complete with dusty streets, dramatic standoffs, and a “WANTED: Alive – A Brunette” poster that kicks off the chase. The twist? The sheriff eventually finds exactly who he’s been searching for.

Adding even more star power, the video features Bachelor Nation favorites Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei, who help bring the storyline to life with cinematic flair.

“Brunette” remains one of the standout tracks from What Not To, pulsing with swagger, quick-fire guitars, and Wetmore’s unmistakable vocal charm. The tongue-in-cheek breakup anthem has earned plenty of praise—Holler called it “a powerful pop-country anthem perfect for speeding along to and pounding the dash,” while Country Central dubbed it “just downright giddy.”

The video’s release comes at a major moment in Wetmore’s fast-climbing career. He’s set to appear at the 2025 CMA Awards as both a New Artist of the Year nominee and a performer, cementing his rise as one of country music’s most buzzed-about new voices. His current Country radio single, “3,2,1,” is also racing toward the Top 5.

Wetmore recently announced his first-ever headlining trek, The Brunette World Tour, kicking off in February with stops across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Special guests Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth will join on select dates. A portion of every ticket sold benefits Face the Fight, supporting suicide-prevention and mental-health resources for veterans.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!