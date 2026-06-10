Ricky Skaggs Returns With First New Music in More Than a Decade

Bluegrass and country music legend Ricky Skaggs is set to release his first new music in more than 10 years with the arrival of his new single, “Say A Prayer,” on June 26 via Skaggs Family Records, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

The highly anticipated track marks a significant milestone for the 15-time Grammy Award winner, whose influence on bluegrass, country and roots music has spanned more than four decades.

Penned by acclaimed songwriters Gordon Kennedy and Ben Cooper, “Say A Prayer” blends elements of country, bluegrass and rock, creating a powerful sound anchored by an eclectic mix of instruments including sitar, fiddle, mandolin and banjo. The song was inspired by the challenges facing communities around the globe and delivers a message centered on faith, hope and unity during uncertain times.

“I’m incredibly excited to share my new single, ‘Say A Prayer,’” Skaggs said. “The song addresses a world carrying a lot of grief right now, serving as a universal call for everyone to stop and lean into faith. It’s got a chorus that resonates with faith, country and rock audiences alike.”

The release arrives during an especially busy season for Skaggs, who continues to tour extensively with his acclaimed band Kentucky Thunder. Beginning June 12, Skaggs will join Dierks Bentley on select dates of Bentley’s Off The Map Summer Tour, bringing his signature blend of bluegrass virtuosity and traditional country roots to audiences across the country.

Fans can also catch Skaggs back on one of Nashville’s most iconic stages when he closes out the annual Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman series on July 21 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The announcement follows a standout appearance during CMA Fest, where Skaggs delivered one of the weekend’s most memorable collaborations. Joining Carly Pearce during her Nissan Stadium performance, Skaggs teamed up with Grammy-winning bluegrass star Molly Tuttle for a special rendition of “From Now On.”

Introduced by Pearce as a tribute to her Kentucky bluegrass roots, the performance united three generations of acclaimed artists and earned an enthusiastic response from the packed stadium crowd. The moment served as another reminder of Skaggs’ lasting impact on both traditional bluegrass music and the new generation of country performers carrying the genre forward.

With the release of “Say A Prayer,” Skaggs continues to prove that his artistry remains as relevant and inspiring as ever. More than a decade since his last new recording, the Hall of Fame-caliber musician returns with a timely message of faith, compassion and hope.

“Say A Prayer” will be available on all major streaming and digital download platforms beginning June 26.

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