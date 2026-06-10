Carly Pearce Signs With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

Award-winning country star Carly Pearce is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her career. BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville has announced the signing of the GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, with Stoney Creek Records serving as her radio imprint as she prepares to release new music in the coming months.

Already making waves at country radio, Pearce is currently climbing the charts with her duet alongside Riley Green, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay.” The signing marks a natural progression in her relationship with BMG, where she has been a celebrated songwriter under the company’s publishing division since 2015.

Over the past decade, Pearce has established herself as one of country music’s most respected voices, earning multiple No. 1 singles, membership in the Grand Ole Opry, major industry awards and more than four billion global streams.

The announcement follows a busy and impactful week for Pearce during CMA Fest, where she once again demonstrated why she remains one of the genre’s most beloved artists. As a CMA Fest Artist of the Day, she participated in a fan-focused panel on the CMA Close Up Stage, hosted her fifth annual Carly’s Closet fundraiser benefiting the CMA Foundation and delivered performances at Nissan Stadium, Billboard Country Live at Category 10, SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour and Spotify House.

Pearce also spent time giving back to the next generation of music professionals by mentoring students at GRAMMY Camp in Nashville, offering guidance and insight to aspiring artists and industry talent.

“Signing with BMG feels less like turning a new page and more like finding the best next chapter,” Pearce said. “I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a team that truly hears my voice and matches my ambition. The horizon looks exactly how it’s supposed to.”

The enthusiasm is equally strong from the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville team.

“Carly is one of the most authentic and compelling voices in our format, and we’re beyond excited to welcome her to the recorded side of our family, having been cheering her on from our publishing side for years,” said JoJamie Hahr, Executive Vice President of Recorded Music for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. “Her artistry, vision and connection with fans is unparalleled, and we can’t wait to support this next creative chapter.”

Industry veteran Scott Borchetta, Founder and Chairman of Borchetta Entertainment Group, also praised the partnership, noting his longstanding relationship with both Hahr and BBR Music Group President Jon Loba.

“When I approached Jon and JoJamie about this opportunity, their excitement and passion for Carly was immediate and unmistakable,” Borchetta said. “To be back in business with Jon and JoJamie is a genuine homecoming. They were instrumental in the launch and early success of Big Machine’s Valory Music Company, and I’ve watched them turn BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville into a powerhouse. We couldn’t be more confident in what’s ahead for Carly.”

With a new label partnership in place, fresh music on the way and momentum continuing to build, Pearce appears poised for another exciting chapter in a career.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!