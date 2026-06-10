Nashville Mourns the Loss of WSM & Grand Ole Opry Legend Bill Cody

The country music community is mourning the loss of one of its most familiar and trusted voices. Bill Cody, the longtime WSM Radio personality and Grand Ole Opry host whose warm presence helped connect generations of fans to country music, passed away Tuesday, June 9, following a battle with health issues. He was 67.

For more than three decades, Cody served as an ambassador for country music, becoming one of Nashville’s most respected broadcasters through his work on WSM-AM and the Grand Ole Opry. His passion for the genre, deep knowledge of its history, and genuine love for artists and fans alike made him a beloved fixture in Music City and beyond.

Cody joined WSM on April 25, 1994, launching what would become one of the station’s signature programs, Coffee, Country & Cody. The morning show quickly evolved into a destination for country music fans, featuring unforgettable conversations with legendary performers and rising stars alike. Country music icon Charlie Daniels was Cody’s first in-studio guest, beginning a tradition that would lead to countless memorable interviews over the years.

In addition to his work on WSM-AM, Cody spent time hosting mornings on WSM-FM before returning to the legendary AM station, where his voice became synonymous with Nashville radio.

His broadcasting career extended far beyond the airwaves. Cody hosted Opry Country Classics, the Master Series for Great American Country, Tennessee’s Wild Side on public television, and syndicated radio programs including Classic Country Weekend with Bill Cody and Pure American Country.

The Kentucky native’s contributions to broadcasting earned him numerous accolades throughout his career. He was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2008, received a coveted star on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame in 2024, and is scheduled to be posthumously inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame later this year.

Born in Lebanon, Kentucky, Cody was the son of a Southern Baptist minister and discovered his love for radio at an early age. As a teenager, he began working in broadcasting while attending Eastern Kentucky University. Originally known as Trent Clutts, he adopted the professional name Bill Cody at the suggestion of a station manager, inspired by frontier legend Buffalo Bill Cody.

His radio journey would take him through stations in Kentucky, Florida and Texas before ultimately bringing him to Nashville, where he became one of the most recognizable and influential voices in country music media.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the country music industry.

“Country music has lost one of its pillars,” said Dierks Bentley. “Bill was just as important to the fabric of our music and city as any artist, songwriter or musician. No one loved country music, its history and its characters more than Bill Cody. Prayers to his family and Charlie and Kelly and everyone that knew and loved him at WSM and the Opry.”

While countless artists passed through his studio and shared the stage with him at the Opry, Cody’s greatest legacy may be the relationships he built with listeners. Through decades of interviews, broadcasts and performances, he helped preserve country music’s traditions while championing its future.

His unmistakable voice, infectious enthusiasm and unwavering devotion to country music will be deeply missed, but his impact on Nashville and the genre he loved will continue to be felt for generations to come.

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