Looking To Get Into the Christmas Spirit Near Nashville? David Phelps Has You Covered

If you’re searching for a truly unforgettable way to welcome the Christmas season in Middle Tennessee, look no further than one of the area’s most cherished holiday traditions: David Phelps’ Christmas spectacular, tucked away in the beautiful foothills just outside Nashville. Each year, the celebrated tenor transforms his family farm into a festive wonderland filled with holiday classics, a visit from Santa Claus, and even a live nativity—a moving experience that draws fans from across the country.

With a career that defies genre labels, David Phelps has performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages—from The Sydney Opera House and The O2, to Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Opera, and Nashville’s own Grand Ole Opry. His powerful, one-of-a-kind voice has earned him widespread acclaim. As music historian Matthew Boyden once wrote, Phelps possesses “one of the most completely impressive voices of any century.”

Phelps’ accolades span Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling projects. His releases have topped the Billboard charts repeatedly, including his live DVD “The Best of David Phelps” reaching #1—surpassing even The Beatles’ Eight Days a Week—and “It Must Be Christmas” climbing to #2. His concerts and recordings have been featured on PBS and across both gospel and mainstream platforms, and his vocal masterclass series has earned over eight million views on YouTube.

Yet for all his global experiences, one of Phelps’ most beloved traditions happens right here at home. Each Christmas season, he brings audiences together in an intimate Tennessee setting to share the songs and stories of the season, blending his unmatched vocal skill with heartfelt holiday nostalgia.

“I am and always have been a stylist,” Phelps says. “That makes my music and career very eclectic.” That same eclectic spirit is what makes his Christmas experience so special—part concert, part family gathering, and part sacred celebration.

Phelps and his wife, Lori—whom he met while studying vocal performance at Baylor University—have made Middle Tennessee home for decades. Together, they’ve raised four children, recently welcomed their first grandchild, and built a life on the farm that now serves as the backdrop for this treasured Christmas tradition.

Whether you’re a longtime fan, a lover of exceptional music, or simply searching for something meaningful to do this holiday season, David Phelps’ Christmas event is one of the most uplifting ways to celebrate Christmas near Nashville. It’s festive, joyful, and imbued with the true spirit of the season—an experience that reminds us why this time of year is so special.

Get more info HERE.