Sid Gold’s Request Room Bringing Piano Karaoke To Dirty Little Secret

Nashville nightlife will get a temporary taste of one of New York City’s most unique entertainment concepts when Sid Gold’s Request Room takes over Dirty Little Secret on Printers Alley for a limited four-week engagement beginning June 19.

The pop-up experience will bring Sid Gold’s signature live piano karaoke format to downtown Nashville every Friday and Saturday night through mid-July, transforming the popular Printers Alley venue into an interactive sing-along destination.

Founded in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood in 2015 by Paul Devitt and musician Joe McGinty, Sid Gold’s Request Room has built a following by combining live music, audience participation and a piano bar atmosphere. Unlike traditional karaoke, performers are accompanied by a live pianist, creating a more spontaneous and communal experience that encourages crowd participation as much as individual performances.

Since its debut, the concept has expanded beyond New York to additional markets, including Nashville, becoming known for blending live entertainment with a social nightlife environment.

The temporary takeover at Dirty Little Secret will feature live piano karaoke from 9 p.m. until midnight each Friday and Saturday night, along with specialty cocktails and the energetic atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Sid Gold’s brand.

Located in the heart of historic Printers Alley, Dirty Little Secret provides a fitting backdrop for the event. Long recognized as one of Nashville’s most storied nightlife districts, Printers Alley has experienced a resurgence in recent years as new venues and entertainment concepts continue to bring fresh energy to the downtown corridor.

The event offers another example of Nashville’s evolving nightlife scene, where traditional live music venues increasingly intersect with interactive entertainment experiences that encourage audience participation.

Whether attendees step up to the microphone or simply enjoy the performances from the crowd, the limited-run engagement is expected to add another unique option to Nashville’s busy summer entertainment calendar.

Event Information

Sid Gold’s Request Room Pop-Up at Dirty Little Secret

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 19

Duration: Four-week limited engagement

Doors: 8:30 p.m.

Live Piano Karaoke: 9 p.m. – Midnight

Location: Dirty Little Secret, 210 Printers Alley North, Nashville, TN 37219

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