Hazlett Announces Tour, Nashville Stop Set for Eastside Bowl

Sweden-based, Australian-born singer-songwriter Hazlett is bringing his acclaimed live show back to North America this fall, announcing an extensive headlining tour that includes an October 2 stop at Nashville’s Eastside Bowl.

The newly announced run will take Hazlett across the United States and Canada following a busy summer that includes appearances alongside Matt Maeson and Myles Smith, as well as festival performances at Railbird Music Festival, Zootown Festival, Summerfest, Ottawa Bluesfest and Vancouver Folk Music Festival.

In an era of rising concert costs, Hazlett is also making affordability a key part of the tour. General admission tickets for all headline dates will be priced at $40 or less, including fees.

“Life is expensive. Touring’s expensive. But I don’t think that should mean we don’t get to have nice things,” Hazlett shared with fans on social media. “Songs are meant to be heard and concerts are meant to be seen. I tried to listen to as many of you as possible. Now I just have to have a little faith that people will show up, bring their friends, and share it far and wide.”

The tour follows the release of Hazlett’s latest full-length album, last night you said you missed me, a project that further showcases the songwriter’s gift for intimate storytelling and emotional honesty. The album features fan favorites including “doing my best,” “tell me something” and “queen of the season,” while exploring themes of longing, personal growth, distance and hope.

Known for his reflective songwriting and understated delivery, Hazlett has quietly become one of indie-folk’s most compelling voices. His music blends lush acoustic arrangements with deeply personal lyrics, creating songs that feel more like conversations than performances.

That authenticity has resonated with listeners around the world. Over the past several years, Hazlett has amassed more than 800 million global streams while building a devoted international fanbase through a steady stream of releases and captivating live performances.

Whether performing in intimate clubs, historic theaters or on major festival stages, Hazlett has developed a reputation for creating a genuine connection with audiences, something Nashville fans will have the opportunity to experience firsthand when he takes the stage at Eastside Bowl this October.

Hazlett

October 2, 2026

Eastside Bowl

Nashville, Tennessee

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