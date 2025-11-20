Travis Bolt

Travis Bolt Releases New Single “Seasons”

East Texas native and rising country-rock powerhouse Travis Bolt releases his brand-new single “Seasons” this week — a moody, heartfelt showcase of his gritty vocals and raw, diary-style songwriting.

Alongside the single, Bolt officially announces his debut album Burning Bridges, arriving March 6, 2026 via Gravel Road Records and produced by Jason Burt (Leon Bridges, John Mayer). The project promises to merge unfiltered country storytelling with urgent rock energy, tracing Bolt’s journey through heartbreak, perseverance, and redemption.

Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome as a child, Bolt says music became his salvation — “the best medicine I’ve found.” Raised on Texas country before gravitating toward bluegrass, blues, and country rock, he built his distinctive sound the hard way — juggling life in a band with repairing Harley-Davidson motorcycles and booking his own shows.

His breakout moment came with the independent viral smash “Never Tried Cocaine,” which tallied more than 25 million streams, drew hundreds of thousands of new followers, and landed him major playlist spots. The buzz carried him to a standing ovation opening for Paul Cauthen at the Ryman Auditorium and a celebrated run at Country to Country Fest in Europe.

With more new music on the horizon — including the soaring “Coming Home” due in 2026 — Bolt continues his rise as one of country’s most soulful new voices. Burning Bridges solidifies him as an artist who turns life’s struggles into songs of survival and strength.

Fans first heard “Seasons” live at the Grand Ole Opry, where the song quickly became one of his most requested releases. Sonically, it feels built for the Opry stage — with violins, steel pedal guitar, and banjo wrapping around Bolt’s tender, lived-in lyrics. For Bolt and his bandmates, many of whom hail from the South and Tennessee, performing on that historic stage was “an honor of a lifetime.”

Seasons

It’s hard to find the sunshine
When your standing of the rain
Just to wash away the pain
And get gone
I been doing it on my time
And baby it might take a little while
To get it right
If it’s all night
I don’t mind
 
Then you came in like a rolling wind
Turned me into a hurricane
Spin me round, you washed me out
Now everything is changing
 
I’m hangin on to feelings
I don’t wanna be the reason
You keep changing like the seasons
When I need you
And I need ya
 
It’s hard to find to right the time
When all you do is run behind
Imma need you to read my mind or at least try
So lemme pour us a drank
Give ourselves a little time to think
Let’s get it right
If it takes all night
I don’t mind
 
I’m hangin onto feelings
I don’t wanna be the reason
You keep changing like the seasons
And I need ya
I need ya
I need ya
 
When the tops down and the suns out
And I don’t wanna miss a thang
When the leaves fall and the breeze calls
And I swear I here your name
When the snow falls down all I’m thanking bout
Is you sitting next to me
Watching winter turn to spring
Honey you do that to me
 

