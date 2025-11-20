Travis Bolt Releases New Single “Seasons”

East Texas native and rising country-rock powerhouse Travis Bolt releases his brand-new single “Seasons” this week — a moody, heartfelt showcase of his gritty vocals and raw, diary-style songwriting.
Alongside the single, Bolt officially announces his debut album Burning Bridges, arriving March 6, 2026 via Gravel Road Records and produced by Jason Burt (Leon Bridges, John Mayer). The project promises to merge unfiltered country storytelling with urgent rock energy, tracing Bolt’s journey through heartbreak, perseverance, and redemption.
Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome as a child, Bolt says music became his salvation — “the best medicine I’ve found.” Raised on Texas country before gravitating toward bluegrass, blues, and country rock, he built his distinctive sound the hard way — juggling life in a band with repairing Harley-Davidson motorcycles and booking his own shows.
His breakout moment came with the independent viral smash “Never Tried Cocaine,” which tallied more than 25 million streams, drew hundreds of thousands of new followers, and landed him major playlist spots. The buzz carried him to a standing ovation opening for Paul Cauthen at the Ryman Auditorium and a celebrated run at Country to Country Fest in Europe.
With more new music on the horizon — including the soaring “Coming Home” due in 2026 — Bolt continues his rise as one of country’s most soulful new voices. Burning Bridges solidifies him as an artist who turns life’s struggles into songs of survival and strength.
Fans first heard “Seasons” live at the Grand Ole Opry, where the song quickly became one of his most requested releases. Sonically, it feels built for the Opry stage — with violins, steel pedal guitar, and banjo wrapping around Bolt’s tender, lived-in lyrics. For Bolt and his bandmates, many of whom hail from the South and Tennessee, performing on that historic stage was “an honor of a lifetime.”