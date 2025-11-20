Travis Bolt Releases New Single “Seasons”

East Texas native and rising country-rock powerhouse Travis Bolt releases his brand-new single “Seasons” this week — a moody, heartfelt showcase of his gritty vocals and raw, diary-style songwriting.

Alongside the single, Bolt officially announces his debut album Burning Bridges, arriving March 6, 2026 via Gravel Road Records and produced by Jason Burt (Leon Bridges, John Mayer). The project promises to merge unfiltered country storytelling with urgent rock energy, tracing Bolt’s journey through heartbreak, perseverance, and redemption.

Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome as a child, Bolt says music became his salvation — “the best medicine I’ve found.” Raised on Texas country before gravitating toward bluegrass, blues, and country rock, he built his distinctive sound the hard way — juggling life in a band with repairing Harley-Davidson motorcycles and booking his own shows.

His breakout moment came with the independent viral smash “Never Tried Cocaine,” which tallied more than 25 million streams, drew hundreds of thousands of new followers, and landed him major playlist spots. The buzz carried him to a standing ovation opening for Paul Cauthen at the Ryman Auditorium and a celebrated run at Country to Country Fest in Europe.

With more new music on the horizon — including the soaring “Coming Home” due in 2026 — Bolt continues his rise as one of country’s most soulful new voices. Burning Bridges solidifies him as an artist who turns life’s struggles into songs of survival and strength.

Fans first heard “Seasons” live at the Grand Ole Opry, where the song quickly became one of his most requested releases. Sonically, it feels built for the Opry stage — with violins, steel pedal guitar, and banjo wrapping around Bolt’s tender, lived-in lyrics. For Bolt and his bandmates, many of whom hail from the South and Tennessee, performing on that historic stage was “an honor of a lifetime.”

Seasons

It’s hard to find the sunshine

When your standing of the rain

Just to wash away the pain

And get gone

I been doing it on my time

And baby it might take a little while

To get it right

If it’s all night

I don’t mind

Then you came in like a rolling wind

Turned me into a hurricane

Spin me round, you washed me out

Now everything is changing

I’m hangin on to feelings

I don’t wanna be the reason

You keep changing like the seasons

When I need you

And I need ya

It’s hard to find to right the time

When all you do is run behind

Imma need you to read my mind or at least try

So lemme pour us a drank

Give ourselves a little time to think

Let’s get it right

If it takes all night

I don’t mind

I’m hangin onto feelings

I don’t wanna be the reason

You keep changing like the seasons

And I need ya

I need ya

I need ya

When the tops down and the suns out

And I don’t wanna miss a thang

When the leaves fall and the breeze calls

And I swear I here your name

When the snow falls down all I’m thanking bout

Is you sitting next to me

Watching winter turn to spring

Honey you do that to me