2025 CMA Awards Winners
Country music’s biggest night returned to Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday as the 59th Annual CMA Awards brought together the industry’s top artists, songwriters and musicians. With standout live performances and several history-making wins, the evening highlighted both longtime favorites and new names shaping the future of the genre. Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley and Riley Green were among the night’s biggest winners, while Vince Gill received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Below is a look at the full list of major 2025 CMA Award winners:
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson — WINNER
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
- Am I Okay? — Megan Moroney (Producer: Kristian Bush)
- Cold Beer & Country Music — Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain)
- F-1 Trillion — Post Malone (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)
- I’m the Problem — Morgan Wallen (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Joe Reeves)
- Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce) — WINNER
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson — WINNER
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays — WINNER
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn — WINNER
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War & Treaty
New Artist of the Year
- Ella Langley
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top — WINNER
- Tucker Wetmore
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
Single of the Year
- “4x4xU” — Lainey Wilson
- “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” — Luke Combs
- “Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
- “I Never Lie” — Zach Top
- “you look like you love me” — Ella Langley & Riley Green — WINNER
Song of the Year
- “4x4xU” — (Writers: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson)
- “Am I Okay?” — (Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney)
- “I Never Lie” — (Writers: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top)
- “Texas” — (Writers: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock)
- “you look like you love me” — (Writers: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere) — WINNER
Musical Event of the Year
- “Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green featuring Ella Langley
- “Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
- “I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
- “Pour Me a Drink” — Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton — WINNER
- “You Had to Be There” — Megan Moroney featuring Kenny Chesney
Music Video of the Year
- “Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney (Director: Alexandra Gavillet)
- “I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood (Director: Dustin Haney)
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson (Director: TK McKamy)
- “Think I’m In Love With You” — Chris Stapleton (Director: Running Bear)
- “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green (Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Tone) — WINNER
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
- Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar) — WINNER
- Brent Mason (Guitar)
- Rob McNelley (Guitar)
- Derek Wells (Guitar)
