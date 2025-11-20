2025 CMA Awards Winners

Country music’s biggest night returned to Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday as the 59th Annual CMA Awards brought together the industry’s top artists, songwriters and musicians. With standout live performances and several history-making wins, the evening highlighted both longtime favorites and new names shaping the future of the genre. Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley and Riley Green were among the night’s biggest winners, while Vince Gill received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Below is a look at the full list of major 2025 CMA Award winners: