Concert Review: 49 Winchester Brings Heart, Heat & “Russell County Line” to the Ryman

Last Friday night at the Ryman Auditorium, 49 Winchester proved that country soul hits differently when it’s born in a small Virginia town and sung like a prayer. The band’s sold-out performance felt less like a show and more like a homecoming that just happened to take place in the Mother Church. We discovered 49 Winchester at Bonnaroo and the Nashville.com team have been fans ever since.

From the moment they kicked off with “Tulsa” and moved straight into “Chemistry,” the crowd was already on their feet. Isaac Gibson’s voice—somewhere between a growl and a confession—filled the room with the kind of grit you can’t fake. It hit even harder on “Hays, Kansas” and “Second Chance,” where his storytelling carried the weight of lives lived and lessons learned.

The setlist balanced rowdy stompers like “Last Call” and “Bringing Home the Bacon” with aching slow-burns such as “Damn Darlin’” and “Fool Hearted.” By the time they reached the anthemic “Yearnin’ For You,” the room sounded like an old-country choir singing along to every word.

One of the night’s standout moments came with “Russell County Line,” the band’s signature ode to home. Hearing that song reverberate inside the Ryman—where hundreds swayed, some teary-eyed—felt like a chapter in their story being written in real time. You could sense that 49 Winchester has moved from “rising band” to something much bigger.

Then, just when the night felt like it couldn’t get more memorable, the group slipped into a gritty, loving surprise: a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.” Gibson’s vocals turned the classic rock ballad into something raw and beautifully country. The crowd roared.

The encore only cemented the night as special. The band returned with “Everlasting Lover,” joined by Bayker Blankenship, who earned his own loud cheers. They closed with “Anchor,” a fitting choice for a band that has become a grounding force in modern Americana.

49 Winchester didn’t just play the Ryman—they claimed it. With honesty, road dust, muscle, and melody, they delivered a show that felt rooted in family, faith, and Appalachian truth. It wouldn’t be surprising if, in a few years, they’re selling out multiple nights here.

–Jerry Holthouse

SET LIST:

Tulsa

Chemistry

Hays, Kansas

Second Chance

Damn Darlin’

Last Call

Fool Hearted

Veruca Salt

Yearnin’ For You

It’s a Shame

Bringing Home the Bacon

Pardon Me

Fast Asleep

Russell County Line

All Over Again

Long Hard Life

The Wind

Changes

(Black Sabbath cover)

Encore:

Everlasting Lover

(with Bayker Blankenship)

Anchor

