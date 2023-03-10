Tim McGraw Releases First Single From Upcoming Album

Today Tim McGraw unveils his brand new single “Standing Room Only”. The single is the title track from McGraw’s forthcoming 17th studio album due later this year on Big Machine Records. Listen to “Standing Room Only” here and watch the lyric video above.

“Standing Room Only” was written by Craig Wiseman (“Live Like You Were Dying,” “Cowboy in Me,” “Where the Green Grass Grows”), Tommy Cecil & Patrick Murphy and produced by Byron Gallimore & McGraw.

The track is a stirring, introspective record filled with McGraw’s powerful vocals delivering a heartfelt examination of what it means to truly live life fully. With its release, he adds another poignant and meaningful song to his storied collection – alongside the likes of “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Humble and Kind,” whose messages continue to resonate deeply with fans worldwide.

Of the song, McGraw notes: “‘Standing Room Only’ caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message. For me, this song is so positive and life affirming. It isn’t about the funeral or the procession, it’s about how we live in the here and now. How do we push ourselves and in which direction do we push ourselves? For me, it’s a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it’s a reminder to give back and be there for others.”

McGraw teased the announcement of “Standing Room Only” by releasing a mysterious playlist of his songs ahead of the single called “McGraw Three-ten Twenty Three” which hinted at the release date and featured song titles that spelled out “Standing Room Only” with the first letter of each song.

“Standing Room Only” follows McGraw’s 45th #1 country single, “7500 OBO” which continues to build on McGraw’s deep bench of having a #1 song and #1 album in each of the past four decades. “7500 OBO” was also voted as a “10 Songs I Wish I Had Written” by NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International).