Killswitch Engage Ignites The Pinnacle With A Blazing Metal Baptism

Nashville.com’s first show at Music City’s newest venue, The Pinnacle, was nothing short of a baptism by fire—literally. Killswitch Engage’s sold-out performance marked the venue’s first-ever metal show, and what a way to break it in. With a high-octane lineup featuring Texas heavyweights Kublai Khan TX, the anthemic Fit for a King, and the ice-cold brutality of Frozen Soul, the night was a relentless celebration of modern metal’s finest.

Killswitch Engage, with three Grammy nominations under their belt and a legacy that has shaped metalcore for over two decades, proved once again why they remain at the top of their game. The band—consisting of vocalist Jesse Leach, guitarists Joel Stroetzel and Adam Dutkiewicz, bassist Mike D’Antonio, and drummer Justin Foley—delivered a powerhouse set that balanced nostalgia with fresh intensity.

Drawing from their deep catalog of hits and fan favorites, Killswitch Engage also unleashed several tracks from their new and ninth album, This Consequence, which had the crowd roaring with approval. New material meshed seamlessly with classics like “My Last Serenade” and “The End of Heartache,” proving that their signature mix of soaring melodies and crushing breakdowns is as potent as ever.

As Nashville’s newest music venue, The Pinnacle faced its first true test under the weight of thousands of metalheads, and it passed with flying colors. The venue’s pristine sound, massive stage, and immersive lighting effects provided the perfect setting for Killswitch Engage’s explosive performance. Fans packed in tight, fists raised, bodies moving in synchronized chaos, as the band tore through their setlist with unwavering energy.

With over four million records sold in the U.S., Killswitch Engage has long been a defining force in metalcore, and their performance at The Pinnacle only reinforced their dominance. If this show was any indication, Nashville’s newest venue is more than ready to handle the thunder of heavy music.

Killswitch Engage Set List

Strength of the Mind

Rose of Sharyn

The Forgotten

Aftermath

(Live debut)

Fixation on the Darkness

A Bid Farewell

Beyond the Flames

Collusion

(Live debut)

Hate by Design

Forever Aligned

I Believe

(Live debut)

The Signal Fire

In Due Time

I Am Broken Too

This Fire

My Curse

The End of Heartache

My Last Serenade

