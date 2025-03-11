 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award recipients l to r: Lorianne Crook (2017); Sandi Spika Borchetta; Scott Borchetta (2025); Charlie Chase (2017); Sarah Trahern (2024)

Scott Borchetta Honored With Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award

As one of Nashville’s leading record executives, Scott Borchetta was honored last night with the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award. Borchetta is the Founder, Chairman & CEO of Big Machine Label Group, known for his work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and champion of Country music both domestically and internationally. Under his leadership, Big Machine has achieved monumental success for nearly 20 years, garnering countless awards and honors and selling more than 226 million albums, with Borchetta leading the charge in tallying more than 260 No. 1 singles on the Country, Pop and Rock charts. The event was held at the Opry House and benefits the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

Among the artists and special guests who participated in the evening with performances, appearances and taped messages were Wynonna, Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Randy Travis, Marty Stuart, Brett Young, Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, The Band Perry, Jackson Dean, Preston Cooper, Terri Clark, Jack Ingram, Jimmy Wayne, Jessica Andrews, TK Kimbrell, Erik Logan, Brian Phillips, Ray Pronto, and Rutherford County’s Riverdale High School Marching Band.

The Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award was established a decade ago to celebrate the remarkable career of veteran country radio broadcaster Bob Kingsley. Last night’s event raised three-and-a-half times as much as any other previous night in the event’s decade long history.

Other prestigious honorees include Joe Galante (2015), Jim Ed Norman (2016), Lorianne Crook & Charlie Chase (2017), Clarence Spalding (2018), Lon Helton (2019), Bart Herbison & Erika Wollam Nichols (2023) and Sarah Trahern (2024).

The Opry Trust Fund was formed in 1965, the Opry’s 40th birthday, by Opry management as a means to help those in the Country music industry who have fallen on hard times. The purpose of the fund is to give financial assistance in time of need, emergency or catastrophe to people who were or are actively engaged in the country music industry. Most often, disbursements help pay medical bills and living expenses for people that are undergoing medical care and unable to work.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

More Stars Added to “Opry 100" Lineup

More Stars Added to “Opry 100″ Lineup

NBC’s “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” has added Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss & Union Station, …

WATCH: Megan Moroney's Tiny Desk Concert

WATCH: Megan Moroney’s Tiny Desk Concert

If you missed it, Megan Moroney just delivered a great Tiny Desk Concert for NPR …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL