Scott Borchetta Honored With Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award

As one of Nashville’s leading record executives, Scott Borchetta was honored last night with the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award. Borchetta is the Founder, Chairman & CEO of Big Machine Label Group, known for his work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and champion of Country music both domestically and internationally. Under his leadership, Big Machine has achieved monumental success for nearly 20 years, garnering countless awards and honors and selling more than 226 million albums, with Borchetta leading the charge in tallying more than 260 No. 1 singles on the Country, Pop and Rock charts. The event was held at the Opry House and benefits the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

Among the artists and special guests who participated in the evening with performances, appearances and taped messages were Wynonna, Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Randy Travis, Marty Stuart, Brett Young, Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, The Band Perry, Jackson Dean, Preston Cooper, Terri Clark, Jack Ingram, Jimmy Wayne, Jessica Andrews, TK Kimbrell, Erik Logan, Brian Phillips, Ray Pronto, and Rutherford County’s Riverdale High School Marching Band.

The Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award was established a decade ago to celebrate the remarkable career of veteran country radio broadcaster Bob Kingsley. Last night’s event raised three-and-a-half times as much as any other previous night in the event’s decade long history.

Other prestigious honorees include Joe Galante (2015), Jim Ed Norman (2016), Lorianne Crook & Charlie Chase (2017), Clarence Spalding (2018), Lon Helton (2019), Bart Herbison & Erika Wollam Nichols (2023) and Sarah Trahern (2024).

The Opry Trust Fund was formed in 1965, the Opry’s 40th birthday, by Opry management as a means to help those in the Country music industry who have fallen on hard times. The purpose of the fund is to give financial assistance in time of need, emergency or catastrophe to people who were or are actively engaged in the country music industry. Most often, disbursements help pay medical bills and living expenses for people that are undergoing medical care and unable to work.

