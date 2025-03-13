 


Brady Seals To Host A Very Special Benefit Concert
Photo by Gregg Roth

Brady Seals To Host A Very Special Benefit Concert

Brady Seals is hosting a very special benefit concert event, A Nashville Night for Hadley, to support 20-month-old Hadley Phillips and her family. The event will raise funds for Hadley, who was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), a rare and severe bone disorder. All proceeds will help cover Hadley’smedical expenses not covered by insurance. Hadley and her family are from Centerville, Tennessee.

The benefit show will take place on April 10th at Third & Lindsley in Nashville, with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the show starting at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available for $15 (plus fees) online and tables are also available (for price per ticket, $30 plus fees, and a minimum of 4). Tickets will also be available at the door. A star-studded lineup of performers will take the stage, including Devon O’Day, Gordon Kennedy, Jeffrey Steele, Porter Howell, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell, Seals & Crofts 2, Ty Herndon, and more. In addition to the live music, a silent auction will feature exclusive items generously donated by top artists such as Garth Brooks, Tracy Lawrence, Brooks & Dunn, and Peter Frampton. Items up for bid include signed handwritten lyrics, rare memorabilia, guitars, mandolins, autographed albums, and much more. To learn more, or to purchase tickets click HERE.

Brady Seals, who knows Hadley and her family personally, shared, “I’m raising money to help Hadley and her family with the medical costs that insurance won’t cover. Hadley has a rare and serious condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, and her family needs support. She requires essential items like a wheelchair and a walker, and I felt it was crucial to step in and help. Every donation, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated.”
For those unable to attend the event but wishing to contribute, please visit the GoFundMe campaign HERE to make a donation.

Let’s come together to support Hadley and her family in this time of need and make A Nashville Night for Hadley a night to remember.

