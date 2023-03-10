Parker McCollum Sings About His Obsession

Parker McCollum has released another look at his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, with the new track “Speed” available everywhere today. McCollum co-wrote “Speed” with Ryan Beaver (listen above).

“My song ‘Speed’ is about my obsession with living fast. Life is always going a hundred miles an hour and it’s important to try and be aware of that and slow things down every now and then. As you get a little further along in life you start to enjoy the slow and easy life. It takes a little reflection and a little step back from everything to realize how important it is.”

The new record, Never Enough, out everywhere May 12, will also feature Top 10-and-climbing lead single “Handle On You,” as well as recent releases “Stoned” and “I Ain’t Going Nowhere.” Fans can pre-order Never Enough on CD and vinyl here, with a special signed white vinyl and signed CD exclusively available at ParkerMcCollum.com.

Earlier this week, McCollum took part in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents: State of Music exhibition unveiling, which highlights the country music landscape over the past year. The exhibit explores musical developments, artist achievements, and notable events, as determined by the Museum’s curators and editorial staff. Featured artists of the exhibit include McCollum, Wynonna Judd, Elvis Presley, Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and more, which is open to the public now through February 2024.