LISTEN: Hannah Anders’ “Southern Free.”

Up and coming country singer Hannah Anders recently released her latest song “Southern Free.” This song is a high-energy anthem that will have you tapping your feet and singing along in no time. Hannah’s music is heavily influenced by country music and rock.

The rising star has already made a name for herself in the country music scene, having performed at some of the biggest festivals in the country, including CMAFest, Summer Fest, and Country Thunder. Her performances are always full of energy and enthusiasm, and she never fails to get the crowd pumped up and ready to party.

Since 2022, Hannah has been touring Europe with her Miranda Lambert Tribute Band, bringing her unique blend of southern charm and rock-infused country music to audiences across the continent. Her performances have been well-received by fans and critics alike, and she has quickly become a favorite among country music fans in Europe.

When asked about her new song “Southern Free,” Hannah had this to say: “I’m a southern girl, born and bred, who found herself living in LA and missing so many of the comforts of ‘home.’ When we sat down to write this song, it began as an anthem not only to the freedom and feeling of southern living but to the southern free spirit that lives in all of us, no matter where you’re from.”

Her new song “Southern Free” is a must-listen for any Southerner or just a country fan, and her live performances are not to be missed. With her unique blend of southern charm and rock-infused country music, Hannah’s star will continue to rise for sure.