Warren Haynes And Gibson Unveil Signature Les Paul Standard

Legendary guitarist Warren Haynes has teamed up with Nashville based Gibson Guitar to release his first-ever signature guitar, the Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul™ Standard—available now worldwide through the Gibson Garage in Nashville and London, as well as authorized Gibson dealers.

“I’ve been a Gibson guy since I was a teenager—that sound hooked me early, and I’ve stuck with it ever since,” says Haynes. “I’m honored to collaborate with Gibson to release my Signature Les Paul Standard. While I’ve always been a humbucker guy, these hum-free P-90s bring a fresh tonal shift, and the boost function adds even more versatility. It’s been a blast playing this guitar on stage, and I can’t wait to bring it into the studio. I’m excited that other players can now experience it, too.”

A GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Haynes is revered across rock, blues, and Americana, both as a solo musician and through his work with Gov’t Mule, the Allman Brothers Band, and the Warren Haynes Band. A master of multiple styles, his signature tone and storytelling have shaped thousands of unforgettable performances, and his influence extends to instructional videos and mentorship for fellow musicians. A lifelong Gibson devotee, Haynes has wielded several models over the years, including his beloved ’61 ES-335™.

The Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard blends vintage aesthetics with modern performance. Crafted with a mahogany body, plain maple cap, and a ’60s Cherry finish, it also features a mahogany neck with a chunky ’50s vintage profile—inspired by Haynes’ favorite Les Pauls. The rosewood fretboard, acrylic trapezoid inlays, and 22 medium jumbo frets complete the classic look.

However, the real game-changer lies in its P-90 DC pickups, which offer hum-free performance while preserving the iconic P-90 tonal character. A 15 dB boost, activated via a mini toggle switch, adds even more sonic flexibility. Plus, a quick-access battery compartment on the rear ensures seamless operation—though the guitar continues to function even if the battery dies by simply switching off the boost.

