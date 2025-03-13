Concord Music Signs Singer-Songwriter Zachary Knowles

Today, Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of Nashville based alternative, pop, and country singer-songwriter Zachary Knowles. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes all Knowles’ future works.

Zachary Knowles is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter originally hailing from Magnolia, Texas. Making music and releasing it on SoundCloud since his teen years, Knowles made it a goal to release music properly during his freshman year of college. This resulted in a series of well-received singles that led to a full EP of music, with influences including John Mayer, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber. Knowles opened for Alec Benjamin on tour in 2019 and turned heads in the pop and indie-R&B realms with his two early EPs: Feelings (2019) and Magnolia (2020).

“Concord feels like family,” says Zachary Knowles. “When I met Melissa, it felt like I’d known her for years. The thing that stuck out to me most was her genuine care, and interest in the human behind the art. She quickly became a champion for the vision and goals I have for my career and hit the ground running long before my signing. Shoutout to Lily Bunta too for believing in my journey and working hard to make things happen. I can’t wait to celebrate big things with this team in the near future and couldn’t be happier with who’s next to me.”

In 2021, Knowles released his debut album, tendency to be a loner, and this past July released his latest EP Look Mom, No Hands. Knowles is a mainstay on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlists, with over 50 million global streams and nearly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify. He also has also gained over 78,000 followers on TikTok. Knowles’ music has a strong ethos, taking direct inspiration from his small-town upbringing, young love, and the lessons that come with growing up. He’s been recognized by publications including Ones to Watch, Uproxx, Earmilk, The Line of Best Fit – and it’s clear he is just getting started.

“When I first met Zachary, I felt an instant creative connection,” says Melissa Spillman, VP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “He is a multi-faceted songwriter and artist who can create great music in so many different genres, and I am thrilled to have him join the Concord family. He is one-of-a-kind, and I look forward to celebrating many successes together!”

