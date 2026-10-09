Thomas Kavanagh Brings Nashville Heart and Rock Edge to “If You Knew”

Nashville – This week’s Nashville Pick is Thomas Kavanagh. Sometimes the hardest three words to say never make it into the conversation. For UK country-rock artist Thomas Kavanagh, that hesitation is at the heart of “If You Knew,” a new song about strong feelings, missed opportunities and everything left unsaid.

Originally from Birmingham and raised in Devon, Kavanagh is building a musical connection between his British roots and Music City. Regular trips to Nashville for songwriting, performances and industry work have helped shape his approach, bringing country storytelling together with modern rock production.

“I’m a UK country-rock singer-songwriter and producer who spends regular time in Nashville for writing, performances and industry work. That connection has become a major influence on the sound I’m developing — contemporary country songwriting combined with a more modern rock production.”

That combination gives Kavanagh a clear creative direction: songs with something personal to say and room for the energy of rock. With “If You Knew,” the starting point is a situation plenty of listeners will recognize—caring about someone, imagining what a relationship could be, and keeping those thoughts to yourself.

“‘If You Knew’ is on the situation of having strong feelings for someone, believing you could give them something better, but never actually telling them.”

It’s an idea well suited to country music’s long-running conversation about love and longing. There’s a particular ache in a relationship that exists only as a possibility. Without speaking up, there’s no way to know whether the other person feels the same.

Kavanagh’s musical journey began at 13. Since then, he has developed a sound that pairs heartfelt country melodies with the drive of rock, building his career through recording, live performances and an expanding online audience.

His 2024 EP, Crossland, marked an important step in that journey, showcasing anthemic, emotionally charged songwriting. His performance résumé includes West Country Music Festival, Nashville Meets London, and C2C Festival—appearances that have put him in front of audiences embracing country music on the UK side of the Atlantic.

According to his artist biography, Kavanagh’s music has accumulated more than 2.2 million combined views and streams across platforms, while his social media following has grown beyond 500,000. His résumé also includes film and television placements, extending his reach beyond the live stage.

For Nashville listeners, though, the connection goes deeper than the numbers. Kavanagh is spending time in the city, writing and performing as he develops his own place in country-rock. Those experiences are becoming part of his musical identity.

“If You Knew” brings that journey back to something simple and human: the words we rehearse in our heads but never say out loud. For anyone who has wondered what might happen if they finally spoke up, Thomas Kavanagh has found a story worth telling.

WEBSITE: www.ThomasKavanaghMusic.com



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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