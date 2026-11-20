Two decades after helping establish his place in the Texas Red Dirt country scene, Nashville favorite, Wade Bowen is taking a fresh look at one of the most important albums of his career. The singer-songwriter has released Lost Hotel 20th Anniversary Editionthrough Thirty Tigers, a newly expanded collection that revisits the 2006 album with remastered recordings, nine previously unreleased studio tracks and a selection of acoustic and live performances.

The 30-track edition is available now on streaming platforms and for download HERE.

For Bowen, Lost Hotel marked a turning point in his songwriting and artistic direction. Rather than trying to fit a particular sound, he began writing more openly about his own experiences — a shift that would help define his career.

“‘Lost Hotel’ was the first record that truly felt like my record. I stopped chasing what I thought music was supposed to sound like and started writing about my own life,” Bowen said. “Looking back, that’s probably why these songs have lasted. They came from an honest place.”

The album came together over time, with recording sessions scheduled whenever Bowen could afford to get back into the studio. That approach resulted in more material than originally made the final release. The anniversary edition brings some of those recordings to light for the first time.

Among the previously unreleased tracks are “Custom Made,” which captures an early-2000s country sound, and “How About You,” a more personal look at Bowen’s life and career during that period. The collection also includes an original studio recording of “Red Headed Woman,” a song that later appeared on Live at Billy Bob’s.

Another highlight is a new live performance of “God Bless This Town.” The song became a breakthrough for Bowen, reaching No. 1 on the Texas Music Charts and remaining one of his best-known recordings. Watch the performance HERE.

The anniversary release will also be available in several physical formats. A double CD features all 30 tracks, while the album will make its vinyl debut with a remastered tracklisting and previously unreleased recordings. The vinyl release is scheduled for December 11. A limited Collector’s Box will include a signed gold 2LP vinyl edition and exclusive keepsakes.

Since the original release of Lost Hotel, Bowen has earned 37 No. 1 songs at Texas radio, including his most recent hit, “Rain,” from his 11th studio album, The Version Of Me You Get. With more than 4,000 shows behind him, Bowen has also shared the stage and collaborated with artists including Miranda Lambert, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum and Cody Johnson.

Bowen will take the music on the road again in February, bringing songs from throughout his catalog, along with the newly released material, to the West Coast on his Way Out West Tour.

For Bowen, the anniversary is more than a look back at an influential record. As he puts it, the album gave him the confidence and direction that shaped everything that followed.