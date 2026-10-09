Shania Twain Expands Her Musical Story with Little Miss Twain – The Places I’ll Go

NASHVILLE – Five-time GRAMMY winner adds six songs to her latest album as she revisits her musical roots and looks ahead to major career milestones. Country music superstar Shania Twain is giving fans even more music with the release of Little Miss Twain – The Places I’ll Go, a deluxe edition of her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain.

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The expanded collection features six additional tracks, including three previously unreleased songs and three that were originally available exclusively through select retailers. Leading the new material is “Who Do You Love,” a collaboration with acclaimed folk duo The Milk Carton Kids.

Originally released in July, Little Miss Twain takes listeners back to the experiences and musical influences that helped shape one of country music’s biggest stars.

Rather than simply revisiting her greatest hits, Twain explores the sounds that surrounded her growing up in Canada, long before she became an international household name. The album draws from country, pop, rock, soul and bluegrass, offering fans a closer look at the musical foundation behind her genre-crossing career.

The project also brings together an impressive collection of artists and musicians, including Tanya Tucker, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, Ray Parker Jr. and Toto’s David Paich.

With Little Miss Twain – The Places I’ll Go, Twain adds another chapter to that journey, digging deeper into the memories and musical traditions that influenced her early years.

Shania Twain Revisits Her Life Story

The deluxe release follows another personal project from Twain: a newly recorded audiobook edition of her New York Times bestselling memoir, From This Moment On, released through Simon & Schuster Audio.

For the first time, Twain narrates the entire memoir herself. The new edition also includes an exclusive foreword, giving listeners an updated perspective on the experiences that shaped her life.

From her childhood in rural Canada to the personal struggles, career breakthroughs and extraordinary success that followed, the audiobook offers fans the opportunity to hear Twain tell her story in her own voice.

Together, the memoir and deluxe album provide two different perspectives on the same remarkable journey, one through storytelling and the other through music.

Big Anniversaries Ahead for Shania Twain in 2027

Twain also has plenty to celebrate in the coming year.

In 2027, she will mark the 30th anniversary of Come On Over, the blockbuster album that helped redefine country-pop music and introduced her to an even larger worldwide audience.

The year will also bring the 25th anniversary of Up!, another major release that showcased Twain’s ability to move effortlessly between country and pop while maintaining her unmistakable sound.

Both albums played significant roles in establishing Twain as one of the most successful crossover artists in music history.

And there’s more on the horizon.

Additional live performances are expected to be announced for 2027, while a biographical film chronicling Twain’s life and career remains in development.

For an artist who has spent more than three decades breaking records and pushing musical boundaries, Little Miss Twain – The Places I’ll Go is both a celebration of where she came from and a reminder that her story is still being written.

Little Miss Twain – The Places I’ll Go Tracklist

Stranger Things Right Time Little Miss Twain (feat. Tanya Tucker) Dirty Rosie Quit My Life Problematic Scary Little Thing I’d Be Loving Me Faded Blue Jeans (feat. Josh Homme) Northern Town That’s The Money Down The Middlez Take It To The River (feat. The War and Treaty) New Love Rockstars Who Do You Love (feat. The Milk Carton Kids) What’s Going On In There Trippin’ On Good Luck We Just Met Hate That Way The Places I’ll Go

WEBSITE: ShaniaTwain.com

About Shania Twain:

Globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-award-honored trailblazer, and one of music’s most iconic and influential voices. Bold, boundary-pushing, and unapologetically original, Twain helped redefine country music for a global audience, opening the door for the genre-blending sound and cultural crossover shaping country and pop music today.

With seven studio albums and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time. Her era-defining catalog includes timeless hits such as “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” She also made history as the first artist ever to release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums.

After a decade-long break from releasing new music, Twain made a triumphant return with NOW in September 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first female country release in more than three years to top the all-genre chart. The album’s success was followed by her year-long, sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Twain launched her second Las Vegas residency, “Let’s Go!”, which sold out completely and ran through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career-spanning documentary on her life and legacy, with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville, receiving glowing reviews. In April 2023, she kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me Tour, which ran through November 2023 and ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. In 2024, Twain returned to Las Vegas for her third sold-out residency, “Come On Over!”, which concluded with a grand finale in February 2025. Continuing her reign as one of music’s most enduring live performers, Twain joined Harry Styles in 2026 as a special guest for his historic sold-out 12-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Most recently, Twain released her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, a deeply personal record that revisits the experiences, sounds, and memories that shaped her before the world knew her name. Blending country, pop, rock, soul, jazz, bluegrass, and Motown-inspired influences, the album features a remarkable lineup of collaborators including Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, The War And Treaty and more.

A renowned fashion icon and enduring cultural force, Twain continues to influence generations across music, style, and pop culture. Through her fearless artistry, genre-defying approach, and continued creative evolution, she remains a singular force in entertainment, with ongoing projects spanning music, television, and film.