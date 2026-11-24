Taylor Swift Surprises Brenda Lee With Diamond Plaque

Nashvillian Brenda Lee has added another major achievement to her remarkable career, as her holiday classic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” has officially reached Diamond status.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified the song Diamond for surpassing 10 million units in U.S. sales and equivalent consumption. Lee’s 1958 recording is only the second holiday song to receive the distinction, joining Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The Nashville celebration came with a special surprise. Taylor Swift, a longtime admirer of Lee, presented the legendary singer with her Diamond plaque on November 16. Swift’s connection to Lee goes back years. At age 18, she wrote an essay about the singer titled “Rare Peer,” later published in the 2017 book Woman Walk the Line.

“It means the world to me that ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ is Diamond,” Lee said. “Johnny Marks, Owen Bradley and all the amazing musicians would be so proud. I am so thankful to the fans around the world who continue to love this song. Taylor surprising me was the cherry on top!”

Written by Johnny Marks, whose songwriting credits also include “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” the song was recorded in October 1958 with producer Owen Bradley. Lee was just 13 years old and reportedly completed the recording in three takes during a single session.

The song initially made a modest impression on the charts, but its popularity grew as Lee became a star with hits including “I’m Sorry” and “I Want to Be Wanted.” Its appearance in the 1990 holiday film Home Alone introduced the recording to a new generation and helped cement its place as a seasonal favorite.

In 2023, 65 years after its release, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. It spent three weeks at the top, making Lee the oldest artist ever to reach No. 1 on the chart at the time. She broke her own record one week later after turning 79.

The recording has continued to reach new milestones. In 2024, Spotify recognized Lee with a plaque for surpassing one billion streams, making it the only holiday song by a female country artist in Spotify’s Billions Club. The song was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2019.

With more than 110 million global streams already recorded this holiday season, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” continues to find new listeners nearly seven decades after Lee first stepped into the studio to record it.

Lee, the first woman inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, has spent eight decades in music. This latest honor adds another remarkable chapter to a career that has become part of the soundtrack of Christmas for generations.