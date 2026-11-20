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Leo33 artist Jenna Paulette is turning a love story into a country song with her latest release, “Cowboy Blues.” Inspired by her relationship with husband Ross, the singer-songwriter explores the idea of finding a love so special that losing it would leave a hole nothing else could fill. (listen above)

Paulette wrote the song several years ago while she and Ross were dating and spending time in Colorado working cattle. During a Nashville writing session with Sarah Buxton and Chris Tomkins, a conversation about just how rare their connection was quickly turned into the song.

“I was in Nashville in between going back to Colorado with Sarah Buxton and Chris Tomkins, talking about how if Ross and I didn’t work out I’d never be the same ‘cause a love like that is so rare…I’d have the cowboy blues,” Paulette explained. “There wouldn’t be anything that came close to it. The song kinda wrote itself that day.”

The new single arrives as Paulette prepares to bring back her Late Night Round Up during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The event is set for December 5 at 24 Oxford inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, running from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

This year’s gathering will feature two writers’ rounds with a lineup of Paulette’s friends, including Cody Canada, Dalton Davis, Summer Dean, Tyce Delk, Sterling Drake and David Lewis. Hosted by Modern West Media founder Nikki Cohn-Byrd, the free event will wrap up with a performance by Paulette.