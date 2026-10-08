W.O. Smith Students Help Open The Truth In Nashville

The next generation of Nashville musicians got a pretty memorable gig last week.

Students from W.O. Smith Music School were among the first performers to take the stage at The Truth, Live Nation’s new 4,400-capacity music venue in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

As part of the venue’s soft opening on September 29, an impressive 51 W.O. Smith students performed for the crowd, helping officially kick off a new chapter for one of Nashville’s newest music destinations.

Representing the school, Cristal, Olivia and Temoc of the Carrillo family performed as part of a quartet, while sisters Jaida and Ryleigh Hayes took the stage for a duet. A combined choir, accompanied by a small steel band ensemble, also entertained the crowd.

Not a bad way to add a new Nashville venue to your performance résumé.

“Having our students be some of the first musicians to perform at The Truth was an incredibly special experience,” said Dr. Valerie Cordero, executive director of W.O. Smith Music School. “We are so proud of the work they put into preparing for their repertoire, and grateful to Live Nation for creating opportunities like this for our students to showcase their talents.”

For more than 40 years, W.O. Smith Music School has helped Nashville-area youth develop their musical talents by providing instruction, access to instruments and opportunities to perform.

The students’ appearance at The Truth offered more than just a chance to play a new room. It gave them an opportunity to build confidence and experience while becoming part of Nashville’s ever-growing musical story.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to open The Truth than to have the incredibly talented students from W.O. Smith Music School take the stage first,” said Mickey Davis, General Manager of The Truth. “W.O. Smith has been an important part of Nashville’s music community for more than 40 years, and we’re proud to support their work through our multi-year partnership.”

With W.O. Smith located just up the street from The Truth, Davis says the partnership is particularly meaningful.

“We’re especially excited to help nurture the next generation of Nashville musicians and hope to welcome these talented young artists back to The Truth’s stage in the years ahead,” he added.

The performance also highlighted Live Nation’s ongoing support of W.O. Smith Music School and its mission to transform lives through music.

For the young musicians who took the stage September 29, though, it was probably a little simpler than that.

They got to be among the first artists to play a brand-new Nashville venue.

And that’s a pretty cool line to have on your résumé.