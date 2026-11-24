Free Fireside Chat at Gibson Garage Nashville with Two Rising Superstars

Nashville music fans can spend Giving Tuesday with two of the city’s standout artists as Grace Bowers and Maggie Rose join forces for a special free event at Gibson Garage Nashville on December 1.

Presented by Gibson Gives and Women Who Rock, the afternoon conversation will run from 4 to 5 p.m. and will be moderated by Women Who Rock founder Melinda Colaizzi. The discussion will focus on women in the music industry, the importance of women’s health advocacy and the role artists can play in raising awareness and creating meaningful change.

The event reflects Women Who Rock’s mission to support women in music while also advancing awareness and funding for women’s health research.

Attendees will also get an early opportunity to shop the new Gibson Gives x Women Who Rock apparel collection. A portion of proceeds from the collection will benefit both organizations. Beginning December 1, the merchandise will also be available at Gibson Garage Nashville and Gibson.com.

The free, all-ages event takes place Tuesday, December 1, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Gibson Garage Nashville, 209 10th Avenue South.

Admission is free and open to the public, making it an opportunity to hear from two accomplished Nashville artists while supporting organizations working to create more opportunities for women in music and improve women’s health.