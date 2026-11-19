Tracy Lawrence has spent more than 30 years building a career in country music, earning 18 No. 1 singles and selling more than 13 million albums along the way. But his influence in Nashville reaches well beyond his music. Through years of charitable work and community involvement, Lawrence has made giving back a major part of his life.

That commitment was recognized during last night’s CMA Awards, when Lawrence was presented with the 2026 CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award. The award was delivered on the red carpet by his longtime friend Darius Rucker, who has also received the honor.

The moment was an emotional one for Lawrence, who made a point of recognizing the many people who help make his charitable efforts possible.

“I’m overwhelmed, this is awesome,” he said. “I’m proud of all the people that are a part of my organization. It takes a year to put the turkey fry together and a huge staff of people. We do our best to help out so many people around the city, so we are honored.”

Lawrence also used the occasion to encourage others to find ways to support their neighbors and local communities.

“This is all done out of love, I wish everybody would take a little inspiration from it,” he said. “For all that we do, I don’t think we are scratching the surface, so take some inspiration, give back to your community and try to help your fellow man out.”

For Lawrence, the work is rooted in lessons he learned growing up. He explained that giving back was always part of his family’s values, and his success in music gave him an opportunity to expand that commitment.

“I grew up in a family that [gave back] so this is something I’ve done my entire life,” he said. “I felt like with the celebrity that I’ve been blessed with, I really needed to do a little bit more. I love this city and I love the music business, so this just fits hand in hand.”

While Lawrence remains busy with a schedule of more than 85 headlining performances annually, new music and his TL’s Road House podcast, the humanitarian award shines a light on another important part of his legacy — his dedication to making a difference in the community he calls home.