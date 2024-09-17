Dustin Lynch Scores His 10th #1

Dustin Lynch scored his 10th #1 with current single “Chevrolet” via Broken Bow Records. Featuring his BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville labelmate Jelly Roll, “Chevrolet” reigns the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart in the U.S. this week, in addition to reaching #1 at Canadian Country Radio. It also hit #1 on Australia’s Countrytown Hot 50 Country Airplay chart powered by Radio Monitor at the end of July (week 30). The chart-ruler has racked up over 110 MILLION on-demand streams to date.

“Reaching my 10th #1 is a milestone we are so proud of and grateful for. I feel extra blessed to be able to share this one with my buddy Jelly,” shares Lynch. “This is a true testament to the overwhelming support from my fans who have become family over the past 12 years. Also, to my Broken Bow Records fam and Country radio friends, alongside my team, band, crew, and collaborators – I couldn’t have done any of this without y’all. You are the best of the best. Here’s to the next 10!”

Turning the ignition on a forever-young kind of freedom, “Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)” – written by Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, Hunter Phelps, and Mentor Williams – is proof of Country music’s unique ability to summon a picture, a mood, and especially a memory with the instantly recognizable throwback melody of the 1973 Dobie Gray hit “Drift Away.” Further providing a timeless soundtrack to an underdog love story, watch the Mason Dixon-directed music video above. Delivered on Lynch’s statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy, “Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)” was co-produced by Zach Crowell and Ben Phillips.

Lynch has previously ruled the #1 spot with his history-making 2X PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” in addition to “Stars Like Confetti,” PLATINUM, two-week #1 “Ridin’ Roads,” PLATINUM “Good Girl,” 3X PLATINUM, four-week #1 “Small Town Boy,” GOLD “Seein’ Red,” GOLD “Mind Reader,” GOLD “Hell Of A Night,” and PLATINUM “Where It’s At.”

