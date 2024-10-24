Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates Two Number Ones

BMI welcomed music collaborators and industry contributors to its Nashville office on Tuesday (10/22) to celebrate CMA New Artist of the Year nominee and Atlantic/Warner Music Nashville artist Bailey Zimmerman and his latest hits, “Where It Ends” and “Religiously.” Both singles hail from his debut album Religiously, which marked the biggest country streaming debut of all time and all-genre debut since 2021.

Hosted by BMI and ASCAP, BMI’s Clay Bradley greeted attendees and highlighted Zimmerman’s career successes before introducing BMI’s MaryAnn Keen to congratulate each of the songwriters on the Platinum “Where It Ends,” co-written with Grant Averill (BMI) and Joe London (BMI) and the 2X Platinum title-track “Religiously” written by Marty James (BMI), Alex Palmer (BMI), Austin Shawn (BMI) and Frank Romano (ASCAP), both produced by Shawn.

In celebration of his first No. One song as a BMI Songwriter with “Where It Ends,” Grant Averill was presented with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Ron Cox made a special donation presentation on behalf of Zimmerman and the songwriters in support of CreatiVets, a non-profit organization that empowers wounded veterans to heal through songwriting, visual arts and other creative activities.

