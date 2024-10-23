WATCH: Larkin Poe’s “Mockingbird”

Larkin Poe was one of Nashville.com’s favorite shows at 2024 Bonnaroo. The Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared their latest single, “Mockingbird,” available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. (watch video above) The deeply contemplative track marks the opening song on Larkin Poe’s new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24, 2025.

“‘Mockingbird’ is a tender reflection on the perpetual journey of becoming,” says Rebecca Lovell. “When all tallied up, the countless missteps we inevitably take along the way can feel disheartening — but looking too long in the rearview can be harmful to one’s future. Choosing to find the hidden meaning in the many pitstops and messy detours that life sometimes demands has felt like a very important perspective shift.”

Bloom – which follows 2023’s GRAMMY Award-winning Blood Harmony – was first unveiled last month following Larkin Poe’s “Duo/Group of the Year” triumph at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. The album includes such potent new tracks as the lush, blues-soaked “If God Is A Woman,” joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube. This summer saw the arrival of Bloom’s genre-bending first single, “Bluephoria,” described as Rebecca as “a rock ’n’ roll rumination on the duality of the human experience, where suffering and joy intertwine to create meaning” and accompanied by an official music video, filmed in The Blue Room at Nashville, TN’s Third Man Records.

Presented last month at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, the prestigious Americana Honors & Awards “Duo/Group of the Year” victory marked the latest achievement in what has proven a landmark 2024 for Larkin Poe, beginning earlier this year with their first career GRAMMY® Award, winning “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for 2023’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. Bloom now sees the dynamic sister duo venturing further along on their evolving musical journey with a collection of songs that resonate with introspection, authenticity, and a profound connection to their roots in American music. Produced and largely co-written by Megan, Rebecca, and Tyler Bryant, the album marks a significant evolution for Larkin Poe, reflecting a synergy that extends beyond mere musical partnership. Already hailed for the sincerity of their songcraft, the Lovell sisters now place an even greater spotlight on their gift for storytelling, delving deep into personal narratives with universal themes of self-acceptance and individuality against a backdrop of contemporary blues and rock influences. With their distinctive blend of poetic lyricism, masterful instrumentation, and soulful harmonies, songs like the contemplative “Mockingbird” and the gritty punk-energized anthem “Pearls” affirm their willingness to confront current realities while staying true to their musical heritage. A triumphant celebration of the authentic self, Bloom fully cements Larkin Poe’s status as modern torchbearers of American roots music, inviting their ever-growing fan following to flourish and thrive alongside them.

“Bloom is about finding oneself amidst the noise of the world,” says Rebecca, “about wholeheartedly embracing the flaws and idiosyncrasies that make us real.” Megan adds, “In one way or another, pretty much all of the songs on this album are about finding yourself, knowing yourself, and separating the truth of who you are from societal expectations.”

Bloom, Tracklist:

1. Mockingbird

2. Easy Love Part 1

3. Little Bit

4. Bluephoria

5. Easy Love Part 2

6. Nowhere Fast

7. If God Is A Woman

8. Pearls

9. Fool Outta Me

10. You Are The River

11. Bloom Again

