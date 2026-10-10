Provident Entertainment Celebrates 16 Wins at The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Brandon Lake, Jacob Sooter and Jonathan Smith Earn Top Honors as Provident Entertainment’s Artists, Songwriters and Producers Celebrate an Exceptional Year.

NASHVILLE – Provident Entertainment and its family of artists, labels, publishers, and partners are celebrating an incredible night at the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards, taking home 16 awards across multiple categories. From top songwriter and producer honors to celebrated songs and albums, the wins highlight the remarkable talent and creative impact of Provident Entertainment’s artists, songwriters, producers and partners throughout Christian and Gospel music.

Among the evening’s top honors, Brandon Lake was named Songwriter of the Year (Artist), Jacob Sooter earned Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist), and Jonathan Smith received Producer of the Year. The recognition marks another milestone for Essential Music Publishing, whose writers and producers continue to help shape some of today’s most impactful Christian music songs.

The celebration extended across multiple genres, with wins including Worship Recorded Song of the Year for Elevation Worship and Chandler Moore’s “God I’m Just Grateful,” Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for Brandon Lake’s King of Hearts, and Worship Album of the Year for Phil Wickham’s Song Of The Saints, produced in part by Jonathan Smith. Additional honors recognized contributions from Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, ANTHNY, Molly Kate Kestner and other Provident Entertainment songwriters and creative partners.

Entering this year’s awards with 111 nominations across 29 categories, Provident Entertainment’s family of creatives made a strong impact this past year. Essential Music Publishing led the charge, with Jonathan Smith earning 14 nominations, Jacob Sooter 12, and Steven Furtick 11. The publisher’s songwriters contributed to eight of the ten Song of the Year nominees, further underscoring the depth and reach of its creative roster.

Across its family of companies, including Essential Records, Reunion Records, RCA Inspiration, Essential Worship, Provident Distribution and Essential Music Publishing, Provident Entertainment remains committed to championing artists and creatives whose music inspires, encourages and connects with audiences around the world.

WINNERS

Songwriter of the Year (Artist)

Brandon Lake

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist)

Jacob Sooter

Producer of the Year

Jonathan Smith

Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year

The Blessing

Andrea Bocelli, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe (Writers) Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick

Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

The Jesus I Know Now

Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson (Writers) Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson, Emily Weisband, Luke Laird

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

Church

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend (Writers) Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kenneth Leonard Jr, Brunes Charles, Jonas Myrin,ANTHNY, Annatoria Chitapa

Worship Recorded Song of the Year

God I’m Just Grateful

Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore (Writers) Chandler Moore, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick, Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, Joshua Coleman

Children’s Recorded Song of The Year

Follow The Light

Brandon Engman, Phil Wickham, Angel (Writers) Brock Monroe Baker, Molly Kate Kestner

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year

King Of Hearts

Brandon Lake (Producers) Hank Bentley, Jacob Sooter, Micah Nichols, Rodrick Simmons, Pete Mol

Worship Album of the Year

Song Of The Saints

Phil Wickham (Producers) Jonathan Smith, Shane Becker, Micah Nichols

Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year

Plastic Wine

Strings & Heart (Producers) Angelo Espinosa, Emmanuel Espinosa, Scott Mills

Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year

DAVID (Soundtrack from the Angel Original Film)

Various Artists (Producers) Chad Carouthers, Joseph Trapanese, Jonathan Smith, Bryan Lawson

About Provident Entertainment: Provident Entertainment, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is home to Reunion Records, Essential Records, RCA Inspiration, Essential Worship, Essential Music Publishing, and Provident Films. The astounding artist roster includes Brandon Lake, Seph Schlueter, Leanna Crawford, DOE, KB, Matthew West, CAIN, SEU Worship, Zach Williams, bodie, Aaron Cole, Ben Fuller, ANTHNY, Red Rocks Worship, Patrick Mayberry, and more.