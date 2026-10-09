Tiny Habits Bring Their Harmonies To Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

If you’ve spent any time on the internet over the past few years, chances are you’ve seen Tiny Habits singing somewhere they probably weren’t supposed to be singing — and sounding ridiculously good while doing it.

The harmony trio of Maya Rae, Cinya Khan and Judah Mayowa is bringing those voices to Nashville for a very big weekend in November. Tiny Habits will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on November 14, followed by a headline performance at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 15.

The Nashville shows come in support of the trio’s acclaimed sophomore album, Keepers, out now via Mom+Pop Music.

Dubbed the “Prodigies of Harmonies” by The New Yorker, Tiny Habits first caught attention with their intimate, often impromptu stairwell harmonies. What started as viral videos has turned into a full-fledged career, including tours with James Taylor, Sarah McLachlan, Gracie Abrams and Vance Joy, along with collaborations with artists including Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan.

And now they’re adding the Grand Ole Opry to the résumé.

A New Chapter With Keepers

On Keepers, Tiny Habits expand their stripped-down harmony-driven sound into a fuller album about growing up — and all the confusion that comes with it.

The record explores heartbreak, identity, friendship and the uncertainty of figuring out who you are, while still putting the trio’s remarkable vocal chemistry front and center.

For a group that built its reputation by making three voices sound like an entire band, seeing Tiny Habits live in a room like Brooklyn Bowl should be something special.

Tiny Habits perform at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 15. Their Grand Ole Opry debut is November 14.