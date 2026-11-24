WATCH: Waylon Hanel Premieres “Price Of Smokes” Video

Rising traditional country artist Waylon Hanel is putting a new visual to one of the standout tracks from his upcoming release. The official music video for “Price Of Smokes” premieres right here on Nashville.com! Hanel releases his six-track EP of the same name through CDX Records/The Orchard on November 27th. (watch above)

Directed and produced by Chad Conway of 42 Jade Productions, the video will also begin airing on American Country Network on November 30 and is coming soon to The Heartland Network.

At just 24, the self-taught Michigan singer-songwriter is gaining attention for his commitment to traditional and outlaw country. Hanel recently took home the 2026 Josie Music Award for Artist of the Year – Traditional/Classic Country, following his 2025 win for Male Country Artist of the Year.

His previous single, “Tow Truck Driver,” climbed to No. 9 on the CDX True Indie Chart. His 2025 album, When Waylon Came To Nashville, was also included on Saving Country Music’s Essential Albums list and made the first-round voting ballot for the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards in the Best Traditional Country Album category.

The title track, “Price Of Smokes,” brings a clever twist to a familiar country theme. Written by Nashville songwriters Bernie Nelson and Steve Stapler, the song uses the rising cost of cigarettes as a metaphor for heartbreak, bad habits and the emotional price people continue paying for things they know aren’t good for them. Blending dark humor with honest storytelling, the track offers a strong introduction to the six-song project.