ACM Lifting Lives to Host Ashley Gorley & Friends Benefit at The Listening Room

ACM Lifting Lives is bringing some of Nashville’s top songwriters together for a special night of music and giving back. ACM Lifting Lives Presents: Ashley Gorley & Friends will take place Tuesday, December 1, at The Listening Room in Nashville as part of Giving Tuesday.

The benefit will feature hit songwriter Ashley Gorley alongside Drew Parker, John Morgan and Wyatt McCubbin. The evening will celebrate the country music community’s commitment to helping others while raising support for ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic partner of the Academy of Country Music.

Dedicated to improving lives through the power of music, ACM Lifting Lives provides resources and support to people in need. The Giving Tuesday event will highlight the organization’s ongoing work and encourage fans, artists and industry members to support its mission.

“We’re honored to host ACM Lifting Lives Presents: Ashley Gorley & Friends and celebrate the generosity that fuels our mission year-round,” said Taylor Wolf, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives. “Through the incredible gift of music and the support of artists, songwriters, fans, and industry partners, this special evening will help ACM Lifting Lives continue providing resources and support to those who need it most.”

The Listening Room founder and owner Chris Blair also emphasized the venue’s longstanding commitment to supporting the Nashville community.

“Over the last two decades, giving back to our community has been at the heart of The Listening Room’s mission,” Blair said. “We are grateful to partner with ACM Lifting Lives to help raise money to support the people who need it most through the power of music.”

Tickets are on sale now to the general public. The event takes place Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at The Listening Room, Nashville.