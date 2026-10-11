Greta Van Fleet Releases New Album Palace for the People

NASHVILLE – GRAMMY-winning rock band launches a new era with its fifth studio album, a 59-city international tour and an intimate Nashville residency at The Basement East.

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GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Greta Van Fleet has released its highly anticipated fifth studio album, PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE, through Republic Records, arriving alongside the announcement of the band’s extensive 2027 Into The Beginning Tour. Co-produced by the Michigan four-piece and acclaimed producer Mike Elizondo, whose credits include Turnstile, Eminem, Fiona Apple and Dr. Dre, the album delivers the powerhouse vocals, thunderous guitar riffs and electrifying solos that have become synonymous with Greta Van Fleet’s sound. The ambitious new collection finds the band exploring fresh musical territory while maintaining the classic rock influences and larger-than-life performances that have helped establish its international following.

The release comes as Greta Van Fleet begins an intimate October residency at Nashville’s legendary Basement East, giving Music City fans a rare opportunity to experience the band’s music in a smaller venue before the group returns to major arenas and amphitheaters around the world. The Nashville performances follow the band’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they delivered a powerful performance of “Saw You Stand,” offering audiences another taste of their latest musical direction. The combination of a new studio album, national television exposure and the Nashville residency sets the stage for what promises to be another major chapter in the band’s career. Watch the performance here.

Greta Van Fleet’s 59-city Into The Beginning Tour will launch Wednesday, February 3, 2027, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Promoted by Live Nation, the extensive North American and European trek will visit major cities including Chicago, Brooklyn, Detroit, Dallas-Fort Worth, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Toronto before returning to the band’s home state of Michigan for the final scheduled performance on Saturday, July 31, at Grand Rapids’ Acrisure Amphitheater. Special guests Arc De Soleil, The Kooks and Portugal. The Man will join the tour on select North American dates, with VIP packages also available for North American performances.

In a move designed to provide greater transparency for concertgoers, Greta Van Fleet has announced that ticket prices have been established in advance and will not fluctuate during presales or the general on-sale. The tour will not offer dynamically priced Platinum tickets, with all tickets sold at face value plus applicable fees through authorized primary ticket sellers. Fans hoping to secure tickets are encouraged to register for the band’s official presale for the earliest opportunity to purchase seats.

With PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE, Greta Van Fleet continues building on a career that has taken the band from its Michigan beginnings to international recognition and some of the world’s biggest concert stages. The new album, combined with an extensive international tour and intimate Nashville performances, signals another ambitious chapter for the group as it continues to expand its musical identity. For Nashville fans, the Basement East residency offers a particularly memorable opportunity to see Greta Van Fleet up close before the band embarks on its massive 2027 tour.

“PALACE FOR THE PEOPLE” (ALBUM)

Into the Beginning

Tear It Down

Heart and the Beat

Boughten Bliss

Field of Stars

Play Your Games

Dreams You Hold

Lost in the Golden

Touch Again

Saw You Stand

Heya

Call My Own

Born into This

WEBSITE: www.GretaVanFleet.com

SHOW TICKETS HERE