Sam Barber Announces World Tour With Two Nights at The Pinnacle

Sam Barber is bringing his growing country music following back to Nashville with two nights at The Pinnacle as part of his newly announced The Outlier World Tour. The North American headline run will also include multiple-night stops in Birmingham and Louisville, along with dates in Houston and other cities.

The Nashville shows are among the newly confirmed dates on the tour, which follows a busy year for the Missouri-born singer-songwriter and the release of two new EPs.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Thursday, December 3, at 10 a.m. local time. The artist presale begins Wednesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members will have access to select presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, December 2, at 10 p.m., while supplies last. Amex presale information.

The tour announcement comes following the release of Barber’s latest projects, Outlier and the surprise EP Dyin’ Times, both released earlier this month through Atlantic Outpost. Produced by Joe Becker, the two collections feature a combined 10 new tracks.

Barber has quickly moved from club stages to major venues, including two sold-out nights at New York’s Pier 17, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and a sold-out headlining debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this past summer. He also earned the Breakthrough Country Artist award at the 2026 American Music Awards.

Earlier this year, Barber released his sophomore album, Broken View, a collection exploring love, loss and self-discovery. Co-written and co-produced by Barber and Becker, the album also features production contributions from Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studio.

Raised on a farm in southeast Missouri, Barber began playing music as a teenager after picking up his great-grandfather’s Gibson guitar. His personal songwriting and distinctive approach to country music have helped him build an international following, and he now makes his home in Montana.

Sam Barber – The Outlier World Tour